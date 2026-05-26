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MacGregor Sees Strong Year Despite Order Dip in First Quarter

May 26, 2026

Source: MacGregor
Source: MacGregor

Macgregor has released its first quarter 2026 interim report indicating a strong start to 2026 with continued positive momentum, despite a dip in ordering.

MacGregor CEO Jonas Gustavsson said: “The first quarter of 2026 marks a solid start to our first full year as a standalone company.

“Our orders received totalled EUR 252.3 million ($294 million), representing a 7% decrease compared to the first quarter of the previous year. The decline was driven by the Merchant division, where orders fell by 24%, largely due to an exceptionally high level of pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) contracting in the prior-year period.

“Excluding this one-off peak, order intake remained at a solid level, supported by continued strong demand for solutions for container, cruise, and general cargo vessels. Our order backlog remains robust, providing good visibility ahead.

“Sales increased by 6% to EUR 230.7 million, driven by the Merchant division, where we had a high level of completed projects during the quarter. Adjusted EBIT increased by 30% to EUR 32.1 million, corresponding to a margin of 13.9%. The improvement was driven by higher sales, active cost management, disciplined project execution and continued progress in implementing our Full Ahead strategy.

“We began 2026 with positive momentum and a clear commitment to executing our Full Ahead strategy, and we will maintain this focus and energy throughout the year.”

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