EnergyPathways, ABP Partner on Energy Storage Project at Port of Barrow

EnergyPathways has signed a collaboration agreement with Associated British Ports (ABP) to evaluate the Port of Barrow in northwest England as a location for onshore facilities linked to its Marram Energy Storage Hub (MESH) project.

The AIM-listed company said the MESH project, located in the Irish Sea, is expected to combine compressed air energy storage with natural gas and hydrogen storage using subsea salt caverns.

According to EnergyPathways, the project has the potential to support up to 60 subsurface salt caverns and is targeted to begin operations in 2031, subject to approvals and financing.

Under the agreement, the companies will assess the feasibility of developing compressed air energy storage facilities, gas and hydrogen storage operations, offshore connection infrastructure, hydrogen and graphite production units, and industrial processing and export facilities at the Port of Barrow.

The development would be subject to commercial agreements, financing and planning approvals.

“MESH can play an important role in supporting Barrow's long-term development as a key hub for energy infrastructure and its potential to play a central role in the UK's future energy system.

“ABP's Port of Barrow provides access to our offshore storage development areas in the East Irish Sea alongside strategically located land, port facilities and export infrastructure that could be well suited to supporting MESH's onshore facilities and production units,” said Ben Clube, CEO of EnergyPathways.

“ABP has a strong track record supporting energy projects of national significance. The Port of Barrow, specifically, has played a key role in the development and operation of the offshore wind industry in the Irish Sea. The MESH Project is an opportunity to further strengthen the port's long-term future, and support the delivery of Barrow's masterplan and contribute to the UK's energy transition,” added Ralph Windeatt, Business Development Director at ABP.