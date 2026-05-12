Subscribe
Search

VADM (Ret) White Named Keynote Speaker for MRS ‘26

May 12, 2026

Sam Houston State University (SHSU), the Institute for Homeland Security (IHS), and the Organizing Committee of the Maritime Risk Symposium 2026 (MRS2026) announced that U.S. Navy Vice Admiral (Retired) T.J. White, Chief of Texas Cyber Command, will deliver a keynote address at this year’s event. MRS2026 will be held at LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy, & Technology at San Jacinto College in Pasadena, Texas, U.S.A. (greater Houston-Galveston area).

Chief White, a decorated naval officer and cybersecurity strategist, brings decades of leadership experience in national security, information dominance, and cyber operations. His keynote will focus on assessing cyber vulnerabilities within maritime systems and implementing mitigation operations that ensure the continuity of global trade and logistics—even in the face of disruptions. As the maritime sector underpins the world’s economic engine, Chief White’s insights will highlight the urgent need for resilient digital infrastructures capable of defending against sophisticated cyber threats.

The MRS2026 convenes industry, academic, and government leaders to address complex challenges facing maritime infrastructure, logistics, and cybersecurity. The MRS2026 theme, Overcoming Maritime Vulnerabilities Through Private-Public-Academic Partnerships, underscores collaboration in advancing safer, more adaptable networks capable of withstanding both physical, cyber, and human factor risks within the maritime ecosystem.

“We are honored to welcome Chief White as a keynote speaker,” said Robert Crane, Co-Chair MRS2026 and Project Manager for SHSU/IHS. 

“Chief White’s experience in cyber defense operations and risk mitigation directly supports our mission to keep the global maritime economy secure and moving, even when faced with potential disruption.”

Technology Government Update Conference Exhibition Maritime Risk Maritime Risk Symposium

Related Logistics News

An illustrative image of Seri Dian and Seri Dayang. Image Courtesy MISC

MISC Names LNG Carrier Vessel Pair
© Trevor Cook - stock.adobe.com

U.S. Coast Guard Counters Maritime Threats With New...
U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit board M/V Blue Star III, a commercial ship suspected of attempting to transit to Iran in violation of the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports, April 28, 2026. U.S. forces released the vessel after conducting a search and confirming the ship’s voyage would not include an Iranian port call. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)

Trump Pauses Effort to Escort Ships in Strait of Hormuz
Source: CENTCOM

Project Freedom Gets Off to a Troubled Start
The Panama Canal handles 5% of global maritime trade, Copyright Stuart Chang/AdobeStock

Port Snared in US-China Dispute, says Panama President
Source: social media

Ukraine Strikes Russia's Tuapse Refinery

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

Sponsored

Renewable Propane Making Path to Zero Easier for Ports

Renewable Propane Making Path to Zero Easier for Ports

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

PD Ports Expands Operations with Third Electric Liebherr LPS 550

PD Ports Expands Operations with Third Electric Liebherr LPS 550

VADM (Ret) White Named Keynote Speaker for MRS ‘26

VADM (Ret) White Named Keynote Speaker for MRS ‘26

India's Adani Ports Pumps $1.36B in Expansion

India's Adani Ports Pumps $1.36B in Expansion

Jensen Tapped as CEO for Gatehouse Maritime

Jensen Tapped as CEO for Gatehouse Maritime

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

United Airlines flight attendants approve a 31% wage increase and boarding pay
Britain will bring 10 people into the UK as a precautionary measure after an outbreak of hantavirus
United Airlines resumes Venezuela flights after an eight-year break