CMA CGM NOTRE DAME, World’s Largest LNG-Powered Containership, Begins Maiden Voyage

The CMA CGM Group has taken delivery of the CMA CGM NOTRE DAME, a new-generation liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered vessel and the largest containership currently operating under the French flag. The vessel has begun its maiden commercial voyage in Shanghai, China, before arriving in France and Europe in early July.

With this vessel, CMA CGM continues the modernization of its fleet and reaffirms its commitment to the energy transition of maritime transport, while strengthening its capacity to support the growth of global trade.

With 400 meters long, 62 meters wide, and 75 meters high, the CMA CGM NOTRE DAME is designed to carry up to 24,212 containers (TEU).

Deployed on the French Asia Line (FAL), the Group’s strategic service connecting Asia and Europe, the vessel operates on a rotation of approximately 102 days, calling at ports including Ningbo, Shanghai, Yantian, Singapore, Le Havre, Rotterdam, Hamburg and Tangier Med. This route is one of the world’s main trade corridors and plays a key role in supplying European economies.

The CMA CGM NOTRE DAME is registered under the French International Register (RIF), as will be the entire series. This strategic decision, announced in November 2025 by Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the CMA CGM Group, is accompanied by the recruitment of 135 French seafarers trained to operate these ten vessels.

A New Generation

The CMA CGM NOTRE DAME embodies a new generation of LNG-powered containerships combining scale, performance and energy efficiency, fully aligned with the Group’s ambition to achieve Net Zero Carbon by 2050.

Beyond its LNG propulsion system, the vessel incorporates equipment designed to reduce its environmental footprint throughout operations, including an aerodynamic windshield system that lowers energy consumption and an 18,600 m³ LNG tank ensuring autonomy on Asia-Europe routes. It also features smart energy-management solutions, particularly for powering and ventilating refrigerated containers, with a capacity of 1,600 reefer plugs.

Its architecture has also been optimized to increase carrying capacity by 280 containers without increasing the vessel’s dimensions.

The CMA CGM NOTRE DAME integrates a range of cutting-edge technologies and artificial intelligence solutions to enhance operational performance. Its fully digitalized bridge provides crews with real-time navigation tools enhanced by augmented reality systems. Advanced trajectory prediction systems and 360-degree visualization capabilities further improve maneuvering safety, particularly during port operations.

Embedded artificial intelligence helps optimize routes, adjust speed and control the vessel’s energy consumption. These systems are supported by CMA CGM’s Fleet Centers located in Marseille, Miami and Singapore, which continuously monitor the global fleet and support crews in operational decision-making.

A Qualified Crew

The CMA CGM NOTRE DAME is operated by a crew of around 30 highly specialized seafarers under the command of Captain Nicolas Le Scornet.

Designed for long-haul rotations, the vessel offers living conditions adapted to life at sea, including modern personal spaces, high-performance permanent connectivity and facilities dedicated to crew comfort. Each seafarer directly contributes to the safety of the vessel, the quality of navigation and operational continuity, in an environment where technical excellence goes hand in hand with strong team spirit

Inauguration

The CMA CGM NOTRE DAME inaugurates a series of 10 vessels named after emblematic landmarks of French heritage. They will be delivered between 2026 and 2028 and progressively deployed across the world’s major maritime trade routes.

An inauguration ceremony for the CMA CGM NOTRE DAME will take place in Le Havre on July 2, upon the vessel’s arrival in France. An emblematic maritime tradition, the inauguration of a ship officially marks its entry into service and symbolizes protection, transmission and attachment to the maritime world. The event will provide an opportunity for the public to celebrate the arrival of the largest containership operating under the French flag.