Teqplay Acquired by Ofiniti to Extend Operational Intelligence Across Global Bunkering

Ofiniti, a digital platform for maritime fuel operations, has acquired Teqplay, a maritime intelligence company whose digital twins of vessel and cargo movements are used by global shipping companies and agents as well as leading ports and terminals. The acquisition extends Ofiniti's role from execution and documentation into real-time operational intelligence, providing a unified operational picture.

Ofiniti handles scheduling, operational coordination and digital documentation for all marine fuels across the world’s major bunkering hubs. The platform processed more than 25,000 bunker operations in 2025, including 500,000 metric tonnes of alternative fuels, a volume expected to increase tenfold in 2026. In Singapore, the world’s largest digital bunkering market, Ofiniti holds approximately 40% market share.

Founded in Rotterdam in 2015 by Léon Gommans and Richard van Klaveren, Teqplay operates maritime digital twins built on real-time AIS, weather, and port data, tracking vessels and cargo movements across 490 ports in 90 countries. Its Port Reporter tool provides accurate, independent timestamps of every vessel's movement through a port, and is used by port authorities, terminals, and shipping lines to benchmark performance and reduce waste. Integrated into Ofiniti, this layer adds real-time vessel visibility, port-call analytics, and benchmarking to every fuel delivery the platform records, with AI-driven decision support surfacing recommendations directly in operator workflows and Model Context Protocol (MCP) connectors enabling customer systems and AI agents to query Ofiniti data in real time.

Léon Gommans will join Ofiniti as SVP Partnerships and Richard van Klaveren as Director of Product & Data, bringing the technical and commercial expertise that has shaped Teqplay over the past decade into Ofiniti’s broader platform.

Ofiniti was established within DNV and became an independent company in 2024. It is headquartered in Oslo with operations across Europe, Singapore, and a growing global footprint. In March 2025, Ofiniti acquired Singapore-based Angsana Technology, expanding its capabilities and customer base in Asia-Pacific. In March 2026, the company closed a US$6.8 million growth round led by Verb Ventures, bringing total funding to US$9 million. The acquisition of Teqplay triples Ofiniti’s customer base, establishes the company’s first dedicated office in the Netherlands, and adds a US customer base anchored by the Port of Corpus Christi.