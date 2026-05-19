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Aqua superPower, Tidal Transit Partner on Electric CTVs

May 19, 2026

(Credit: Aqua superPower)
(Credit: Aqua superPower)

Aqua superPower and Tidal Transit have formed a strategic partnership to support the deployment of electric crew transfer vessels (E-CTVs) for ports and harbors serving offshore infrastructure, including offshore wind projects.

Under the agreement, Tidal Transit will build and operate E-CTV vessels and manage offshore charging infrastructure installation, while Aqua superPower will design, build, operate and maintain shore-side charging systems at vessel origin ports.

The collaboration aims to simplify deployment of electric vessel operations by combining vessel capability, offshore charging expertise and shore power infrastructure within a coordinated delivery model.

Tidal Transit has already established itself as a pioneer in electric offshore support vessels through its e-Ginny program. The company developed what it described as the world’s first diesel-to-electric CTV retrofit and worked with project partners to develop critical offshore charging infrastructure.

The initiative demonstrates the growing commercial viability and sector demand for electric CTVs, supported by onshore and offshore charging solutions.

“Ports and harbors are looking for practical, scalable ways to decarbonise marine operations. By partnering with Tidal Transit, we can offer a complete charging ecosystem for electric crew transfer vessels that reduces project complexity and gives operators confidence to transition faster,” said Matt Holland, Chief Project Engineer at Aqua superPower.

“Electric crew transfer vessels are a major opportunity for the offshore wind sector to cut emissions and lower operating costs. Working with Aqua superPower allows us to combine our vessel expertise with proven charging infrastructure to create a compelling end-to-end electrification solution for ports and offshore operators,” added Leo Hambro, CEO and Co-Founder at Tidal Transit.

E-CTVs could help offshore operators lower emissions, reduce maintenance requirements and support long-term sustainability goals as offshore wind capacity expands globally.

Technology Offshore Ports Marine Equipment Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Infrastructure Decarbonization Maritime Offshore Wind CTV E-CTV Offshore Charging

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