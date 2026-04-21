Singapore Launches OCEANS-X to Advance Maritime Digital Connectivity

Singapore has launched OCEANS-X, a new data and application programming interface (API) eXchange platform developed by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

It enables secure system-to-system connectivity across the maritime ecosystem, allowing maritime companies and government agencies to exchange trusted data directly. This in turn enables integrated digital services for better service delivery, more efficient port operations, smoother trade flows, and stronger connectivity with global ports.

OCEANS-X can be accessed via https://go.gov.sg/OCEANS-X.

One of the first services available on OCEANS-X is digital port clearance. Today, ship masters and agents submit port clearance documents through the portal-based digitalPORT@SGTM. With OCEANS-X, shipping companies and agents can now connect their in-house or third-party systems directly to the OCEANS-X platform, for data required for port clearance applications to be transmitted directly to MPA digital platforms. This saves time, reduces errors, and enables ships to call at the Port of Singapore more efficiently.

OCEANS-X also enables the electronic exchange of ship certificates between Singapore and its partner ports, including those it has established green and digital shipping corridors with. This provides port authorities a more secure and authoritative basis for certificate verification, and streamlines port clearances by reducing reliance on paper documents and manual checks.

This strengthens port-to-port connectivity and coordination across global supply chains, says MPA.

OCEANS-X currently hosts over 100 APIs and datasets, and will support a wider range of digital services over time. Industry players and startups are welcome to develop, integrate and deploy new services, including analytics and AI-enabled tools on this platform. At the same time, academia and members of the public can access and use the maritime datasets that have been made public, for research and innovation.

MPA to Accelerate AI Adoption

The MPA has also signed an MoU with the Singapore Shipping Association (SSA) to accelerate the adoption of AI among maritime companies in Singapore to improve productivity and strengthen competitiveness.

MPA and SSA will support maritime companies in adopting AI across key functions, including ship agency, ship management and chartering, shipping operations, as well as bunkering operations. Companies will be able to access a knowledge base of maritime AI use cases to inform their adoption plans, connect with solution providers, and pilot AI applications in their own operating environment. They can also draw on AI Singapore’s AI Readiness Index (AIRI) framework to understand their AI maturity and guide their next steps.

To support implementation, MPA and SSA will work with institutes of higher learning and service providers to develop and roll out training programmes. These will equip employees with the skills required for evolving job roles and support companies in developing AI strategies. SSA has started initial runs of the AI training program with 21 companies participating, and has a full rollout planned for later in 2026.

Under the MoU, MPA and SSA will organise a series of industry engagements in the coming months, including the Maritime AI Forum in 2H2026. The Forum aims to raise awareness of AI and will provide an opportunity for companies to learn from real-world AI applications and identify practical use cases. MPA and SSA will also explore impactful AI innovation projects for the maritime industry.

Ang Wee Keong, Chief Executive, MPA said, “Artificial intelligence will increasingly shape how maritime operations are planned and executed. Companies that are able to apply AI effectively, whether in improving vessel performance, optimising port operations or enhancing decision-making, will be better positioned to operate efficiently and remain competitive.”











