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New Quay Cranes Boost Baltic Container Terminal's Capabilities

June 1, 2026

Baltic Container Terminal’s new quay cranes arrive early morning of June 1 at the Port of Gdynia. The terminal now has eight quay cranes. © Baltic Container Terminal
Baltic Container Terminal’s new quay cranes arrive early morning of June 1 at the Port of Gdynia. The terminal now has eight quay cranes. © Baltic Container Terminal

Two new quay cranes (QC) that recently arrived at Baltic Container Terminal (BCT) have boosted the Port of Gdynia’s capabilities. The QCs are part of an investment program carried out by BCT in cooperation with the Port of Gdynia Authority to further modernize the Port and strengthen its position as a key logistics hub in the Baltic Sea region. 

Manufactured by ZMPC, the new equipment will increase the terminal’s capacity and enhance BCT’s capability to handle larger container vessels and more demanding logistics operations. The investment is also seen to improve the efficiency of transshipment processes, increase the predictability of operations, and reduce cargo handling time

The investment is part of a broader process of port infrastructure modernization carried out using public funds and through public-private sector cooperation. The purchase of the equipment was supported by funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (KPO) under project no. KPOD.09.09-IW.02-0033/24 titled “Equipping the BCT intermodal terminal with modern transshipment equipment.” The project demonstrates how combining state infrastructure investments with the development of operator terminals can enhance the competitiveness and resilience of Polish logistics.

The cranes each feature a lifting height of 55 meters and a reach allowing them to operate across 25 rows of containers on a ship’s deck. The height of the crane with the boom raised is 140 meters, and the lifting capacity is specified at 65 tons under a container gripper and 75 tons under a hook.  With these specifications, BCT can handle all ship sizes navigating the Baltic Sea.

The cranes will undergo testing and preparation with full commissioning is scheduled for June 2026. This will mark the symbolic culmination of one of the most important stages in the modernization of BCT and the development of the Port of Gdynia’s infrastructure in recent years.

Ports Infrastructure Cranes Port Baltic

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