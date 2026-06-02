Zero-Queue Ports: No Anchored Ships, No Truck Lines

From Congestion-as-Normal to Time-as-a-Service



At the Port of the Future Conference in Houston, Texas, I had the privilege of speaking on a subject that, at first hearing, may sound radical, perhaps even impractical: “Zero-Queue Ports – No Anchored Ships and No Truck Lines.” Yet the packed room, the close attention of the audience, and the thoughtful discussion that followed confirmed something important. The maritime world is ready to challenge its old assumptions. It is ready to ask whether congestion, long treated as inevitable, is in fact a design failure.

For too long, the global port community has accepted waiting as a normal condition of trade. A ship lying at anchorage for hours or days is often viewed as part of the commercial landscape. A line of trucks stretching outside a terminal gate is dismissed as a peak-hour inconvenience. Yard congestion, rail bottlenecks, and delayed berthing are folded into the language of “operational realities.” In truth, these are not merely routine inefficiencies. They are symptoms of a logistics architecture that has learned to absorb delay rather than prevent it.

My central proposition in Houston was therefore straightforward: the port of the future must be designed on the principle that queues are unacceptable. Ships should not be compelled to act as floating warehouses at anchorage. Trucks should not be parked on public roads as extensions of terminal storage. Time should no longer be sacrificed because schedules, berths, gates, and inland logistics are managed in silos. Instead, the next generation of ports must be organised around precision of arrival, synchronization of operations, and the treatment of time itself as a service delivered to shipping, cargo, and the community.

This is not a slogan. It is a design philosophy.



The Congestion We Have Normalized

In port operations, congestion has become so familiar that it no longer shocks us. It is seen in every mode and at every interface. It is visible at sea, where vessels accelerate across oceans to protect berth windows, only to find themselves drifting or anchored upon arrival. It appears at the berth, where delays in cargo readiness, labour, paperwork, or equipment cause schedules to unravel. It appears in the yard, where containers or bulk stockpiles remain trapped because downstream evacuation capacity is inadequate. And it appears on land, where trucks idle outside gates, often on city streets, consuming fuel, driver hours, and public goodwill.

The costs of this congestion are profound, though not always properly measured. For shipping, it means higher fuel consumption, extended charter exposure, crew fatigue, and reduced schedule reliability. For ports, it means degraded asset productivity, lower throughput quality, and persistent pressure on infrastructure. For cargo interests, it means uncertainty, inventory distortion, and poor supply chain visibility. For surrounding communities, it means emissions, noise, traffic disruption, and growing resistance to port expansion. And for governments seeking resilient trade corridors, it means that national logistics performance is quietly undermined by tolerated inefficiency at the waterfront.

Yet much of this remains disguised by habit. Waiting is treated as a buffer. Anchorage is seen as an external holding zone. Truck lines are treated as somebody else’s problem. Public roads become overflow spaces for private inefficiency. In many ports, the system functions because delay is hidden in plain sight.

That is precisely what must change.





The Zero-Queue Thought Experiment



In Houston, I asked the audience to consider a deliberately provocative thought experiment: what if a port were no longer permitted to use anchorage or public roads as buffers? What if there were effectively no right to queue? What if a ship had to arrive only when the port was truly ready to receive it? What if a truck could only approach the gate when a real service slot existed?

This hypothetical restriction forces an entirely different design logic. It requires ports to stop solving variability by creating waiting zones and to begin solving it by creating coordination. It shifts the objective from “managing congestion” to “engineering flow.”

Under such a model, the first principle is simple: assets must arrive just in time, not just in case.

That principle applies equally to ships, trucks, trains, and barges. It means the future port can no longer be managed as a loose federation of independently optimised actors. Instead, it must function as one connected time-based system.



Time as the New Performance Metric

Traditional port metrics are necessary but incomplete. We measure tonnes handled, TEUs moved, crane rates, berth occupancy, and yard utilisation. These metrics matter, but they do not fully describe the lived efficiency of the port. A terminal may post impressive productivity figures while still imposing long waiting times across the chain.

What the port of the future must learn to measure, protect, and sell is time reliability.

Every hour a ship waits at anchor is inventory in time. Every truck standing outside a gate is inventory in time. Every train delayed inside the port perimeter is inventory in time. The zero-queue concept therefore introduces a new discipline: treating time not merely as an operational variable, but as a valuable service promise.

This means setting hard performance targets for dwell and waiting. It means publishing service-level standards. It means moving from vague aspiration to precise commitment. A port that can credibly say to a ship, “If you comply with the arrival plan, you will berth on arrival,” is no longer merely offering infrastructure; it is offering predictability. In modern logistics, that is a premium product.



The Shared Time Picture

If congestion arises from fragmented planning, then the cure begins with a shared operational clock.

One of the key themes in my presentation was the need for a port-wide PNT/ETA architecture: a common timing picture that integrates vessel positions, pilotage planning, berth availability, weather windows, yard capacity, gate demand, and inland evacuation readiness. In many ports, each actor already possesses part of this information. The problem is not always lack of data. It is lack of integration, lack of trust, and lack of a neutral platform on which all parties can work from the same operational truth.

The zero-queue port must therefore maintain a live, continuously updated timeline of expected arrivals and departures across modes. This timeline should not belong to any single terminal, line, or vendor. It should function as shared infrastructure for the port community.

Once that picture exists, it becomes possible to move from reactive scheduling to intentional orchestration.





Just-in-Time Arrival at Sea



Perhaps nowhere is the old culture of inefficiency more visible than in ship arrivals. Vessels often race toward port to preserve nominal commercial advantage, consuming fuel at sea, only to lose that advantage while anchored. This is operational nonsense disguised as market discipline.

A zero-queue port would replace this with Just-in-Time Arrival. Deep-sea calls would be planned several days out, regional services somewhat closer in, and vessels would receive continuously adjusted target arrival windows based on berth readiness, pilot and tug availability, tidal constraints, and the state of the yard and hinterland.

Under such a system, a vessel may be instructed not to hurry, but to moderate speed in order to arrive precisely when the berth is truly available. This reduces fuel burn, lowers emissions, and improves schedule reliability. More importantly, it eliminates the wasteful pattern of “race to wait.”

For this to work commercially, incentives must be aligned. Ports may need to reward compliance with lower dues, priority handling, or contractual berth-on-arrival assurances. Equally, those who persist in arriving early merely to create pressure on the system should not expect to be rewarded for generating disorder.





Dynamic Berths, Smarter Yards

The marine side alone cannot solve congestion. If the berth plan is rigid and the yard is overloaded, ships will still wait.

The port of the future therefore requires a rolling berth plan that is dynamic, not static. Such a plan must continuously adjust to changes in vessel ETA, crane productivity, rail readiness, gate demand, and downstream cargo evacuation. The key is that berth planning must no longer be optimised only for local quay efficiency. It must be optimised for total system dwell.

The same principle applies to the yard. A yard operated permanently near its saturation point is not efficient. It is fragile. Once occupancy rises too high, every additional move becomes more difficult, reshuffles increase, retrieval times worsen, and unpredictability spreads through the system. A zero-queue philosophy therefore treats spare yard flexibility not as unused capacity, but as essential resilience.

In bulk terminals, similar logic applies to stockpile management, conveyor planning, wagon positioning, and loading sequences. Material should not be stored in patterns that trap future flow. The port of the future must know not only where cargo is, but when it is meant to move.



Truck Gates Must Stop Acting as Waiting Rooms



Truck congestion is one of the most visible and politically sensitive symptoms of poor port design. Too often, terminals implement appointment systems that merely relocate the queue rather than eliminate it. The line moves from the gate to the street. The problem is not solved; it is displaced.

In a true zero-queue model, truck appointments must be generated from the vessel and yard plan itself. Export cargo should be called in only when it can be received, positioned, and loaded within the actual operational window. Import retrieval should be linked to real discharge and yard availability, not to abstract administrative slots detached from physical reality.

There must also be fairness and discipline. Time windows must be enforceable. Persistent no-shows, early arrivals, and erratic dispatch patterns must carry consequences. Those who honour the system should enjoy faster service and better economics. Those who destabilise it should bear the cost they impose.

Crucially, variability must be absorbed away from the port gate. Staging yards, inland depots, and dry ports are better places to hold fluctuation than urban roads. Public streets should never function as unpaid terminal infrastructure.



Rail, Barge, and the Inland Dimension



No port can claim to be queue-free if its rail and barge interfaces remain disconnected from marine planning. In many cases, the true bottleneck lies not at the quayside, but in the inland evacuation chain.

The smart port scenario I described in Houston therefore placed strong emphasis on multimodal synchronization. Rail paths should be aligned to vessel discharge and loading patterns. Barges and coastal craft should have defined operating windows and integration into the central timing system. Inland nodes should act as active pressure valves, smoothing cargo flow and reducing dependence on waterfront storage.

A port that solves only the berth problem but ignores inland logistics has not solved congestion. It has simply moved it elsewhere.



Governance Before Gadgets



The audience response in Houston suggested that many practitioners already understand this point instinctively: the future port will not be transformed by software alone.

Technology is necessary, but it is not sovereign. Before algorithms can optimize anything meaningful, the port must first decide what behaviours it wishes to reward, what data it is willing to share, and which entity has authority to coordinate the system as a whole. In other words, governance must come before gadgets.

This means modern anchorage policy, revised berth allocation rules, new service-level agreements, and coordinated tariff structures that support punctuality and low variability. It may also require some form of port-wide control tower or coordination centre where marine, terminal, rail, road, and cargo actors can jointly manage disruptions and re-sequence operations in the interest of total system performance.

Without such institutional alignment, even the most advanced digital platform will merely make old inefficiencies more visible.



The Real Prize

Why should ports pursue this model? Because the rewards are far greater than reduced waiting time alone.

A zero-queue port offers cleaner air, lower emissions, and less fuel waste. It reduces truck pressure on host communities and strengthens the port’s social licence to expand. It provides cargo interests with something increasingly precious: reliability. It improves the quality, not just the quantity, of throughput. And it places the port in a stronger competitive position in a world where shippers, carriers, cities, and regulators are all becoming less tolerant of avoidable delay.

Most importantly, it reframes the identity of the port itself. The port of the future will not merely be a place where cargo changes mode. It will be a place where time is managed with discipline, shared visibility, and commercial seriousness.

That is why I believe the concept of the zero-queue port resonated so strongly in Houston. It is not because the audience believed every queue can vanish overnight. It is because they recognised that our industry has for too long mistaken inherited inefficiency for operational necessity.

The question is no longer whether ports should become smarter. The real question is: smart for what purpose?

If the answer is merely more data, more dashboards, and more automation layered onto the same congested logic, we will have missed the point. But if the answer is to design ports where ships do not wait at anchor, trucks do not idle in long lines, and every mode is coordinated through a common time discipline, then we are truly discussing the port of the future.

And that future, I would submit, has already begun.





About the Author: Capt. Gajanan Karanjikar is a Senior Master Mariner with over three decades of experience across ship command, port operations, marine consultancy, logistics, and maritime investigations. He is President of the All-India Maritime Pilots’ Association and Senior Consultant at FMC International LLC, USA. He writes and speaks widely on smart ports, maritime safety, logistics resilience, and the future of shipping.



