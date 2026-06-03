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MPA and MSC to Advance Sustainable and Digital Development

June 3, 2026

© Creativa Images / Adobe Stock
© Creativa Images / Adobe Stock

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in maritime decarbonization, digitalization, innovation, and manpower development.

The MoU underscores the shared commitment of MPA and MSC to foster a sustainable, digital, and future-ready maritime sector, while enhancing MSC’s operational and business activities in Singapore. This year also marks the 30th anniversary of MSC establishing its Asia Regional Office and local office in Singapore.

MPA and MSC will explore new routes and services to strengthen connectivity, support the adoption of alternative marine fuels such as bio-LNG, and advance technologies to improve vessel energy efficiency and operational performance.

MPA and MSC will also collaborate on maritime digitalization initiatives to improve operational efficiency, including streamlining vessel arrivals and port operations. On manpower development, MSC will support internship and scholarship opportunities through Singapore Maritime Foundation’s Maritime Outreach Network (MaritimeONE) platform, an industry-led tripartite partnership comprising industry, government and institutes of higher learning that aims to raise awareness of the maritime industry and attract quality talent into the maritime sector.

Ang Wee Keong, Chief Executive of MPA, said, "This partnership reflects the strong collaboration between MPA and MSC in driving sustainability and digitalization in the maritime sector. By working together on decarbonization, operational efficiency and talent development, we aim to strengthen Maritime Singapore’s position as a trusted and future-ready global maritime hub.”

Soren Toft, Chief Executive Officer of MSC, said, "Singapore is a strategically important hub for MSC and a key gateway to the broader Asia region. As we mark 30 years in Singapore, this MOU reinforces our long-term commitment to strengthening our presence here. MSC and Singapore are closely aligned on the priorities shaping the future of global shipping, and we look forward to deepening this partnership to drive the continued growth and resilience of the maritime industry.”

Government Update Digitalization Singapore Decarbonization Container Shipping Green Ports

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