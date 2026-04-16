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PSA Singapore Chooses Motorola Solutions’ TETRA Radio Technology During Port Expansion

April 16, 2026

© Adobe Stock/boule1301
© Adobe Stock/boule1301

PSA Singapore has chosen Motorola Solutions’ advanced TETRA digital radio communications to strengthen safety and efficiency across its operations while supporting its ongoing expansion through the Tuas Mega Port project.

Motorola Solutions’ TETRA network supports more than 4,000 users with an average of 540,000 voice calls made every day to coordinate complex, 24/7 port operations and maintain safety as containers, vessels and staff move between terminals. 

Tuas Mega Port will become the world’s largest, fully automated container terminal and is being developed in four phases. When fully operational in the 2040s, the Tuas Port will be capable of handling up to 65 million TEU shipping containers annually.

Ports Port Singapore Communications Container Terminal Radio

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