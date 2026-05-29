Baltic Index Rises to Highest in 2.5 Years

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, rose to its highest level in about two and a half years on Thursday, buoyed by strong rates across all vessel segments.

The main Baltic index, which tracks rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, added 102 points, or 3.3%, to 3,226, its highest since December 2023.

The capesize index was up 245 points, or 4.7%, at 5,517, also marking its highest since December 2023.

Average daily earnings for capesize vessels, which typically transport 150,000-ton cargoes, including iron ore and coal, increased $2,224 to $46,538.

Chinese coking coal prices rebounded on Thursday, supported by renewed concerns about contracted supply after several mines halted production amid stringent safety inspections following a deadly mine accident in coal-rich Shanxi province.

The panamax index rose 39 points, or 1.7%, to 2,331.

Average daily earnings for panamax vessels, which usually carry 60,000 to 70,000 tons of coal or grain, gained $349 to $20,978.