Copenhagen Malmö Port Names Kristian Durhuus as New CEO

Kristian Durhuus will assume the position of CEO of Copenhagen Malmö Port (CMP) on June 1, 2026.

Kristian Durhuus brings a strong leadership and commercial background, most recently serving as CEO of Molslinjen A/S and Øresundslinjen AB, as well as COO at Copenhagen Airports A/S.

Kristian Durhuus combines his experience from infrastructure and transport-related companies with a strong business focus and competencies in strategy, business development, digitalization and the green transition. He has also worked in international environments across organizations with diverse cultures and employee groups.

“I am very much looking forward to becoming part of Copenhagen Malmö Port and to further developing the company in line with the new strategy together with the organization. CMP holds a strong position in an attractive region, and I see great potential to continue developing the business with a focus on sustainable growth and increased competitiveness,” says Kristian Durhuus, incoming CEO of Copenhagen Malmö Port AB.