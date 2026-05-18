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Wilson Sons Looks Forward to Rio Grande Container Terminal Expansion

May 18, 2026

Rio Grande Container Terminal: construction project to expand operations berth and purchase new equipment. © Wilson Sons
Rio Grande Container Terminal: construction project to expand operations berth and purchase new equipment. © Wilson Sons

Wilson Sons, a port and shipping logistics operator with over 188 years of experience, plans to expand the Rio Grande Container Terminal (located in Rio Grande do Sul) by making investments exceeding USD$218 million (R$1.1 billion) in port infrastructure by 2030. The initiative aims to expand the terminal's operational capacity and meet the growing logistics demands of Rio Grande do Sul and the Southern Cone. This will strengthen regional competitiveness and the infrastructure of the Brazilian economy.

This necessity of expansion stems from an ongoing effort driven by exporters’ growing production and the increasing number of transshipment operations from countries such as Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay. In this context, investments become essential to avoid logistical bottlenecks and maintain high operational performance, and the terminal’s ability to handle increasingly larger vessels.

The main initiatives include the expansion of the pier from 900 to 1,200 meters. The expansion will allow the simultaneous operation of up to three large vessels, especially 366-meter-long New Panamax ships, which operate in most international routes. The objective is to ensure that the port will remain a cargo hub in the Southern Cone (Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay), handling the largest ships docking along the Brazilian coast.

Logistics Efficiency and Job Creation

The project also includes expanding the back area, paving more than 180,000 square metres, and acquiring new equipment, such as three ship-to-shore cranes, 14 rubber tired gantry cranes, and 26 tractors, which are all electric, with embedded automation and remote operation. State-of-the-art telemetry asset monitoring systems are also planned.

The investments must also boost local socioeconomic development and generate some 220 direct jobs, plus 500 jobs during construction and more than 5,000 indirect jobs along the logistics chain. 

This project is not just about physical expansion; it guarantees that Rio Grande do Sul will remain directly connected to major global markets, thereby avoiding extra transshipment costs at other ports.

The expansion is occurring against a backdrop of continuous growth in regional production and increasing demand for adequate logistics infrastructure.

The Rio Grande Container Terminal currently serves as the main gateway for inputs and products in the economy of Rio Grande do Sul and the Southern Cone. Exports from Brazil include frozen chicken, pork, tobacco, rice, resins, paper pulp, and furniture. Imports include parts and components, machinery, chemicals, and steel goods. Regarding the flow of goods from neighbouring countries, the terminal handles transshipment cargo of beef, parts and components, wood, chemicals, machinery, resins, electronic equipment, and seeds.

Ports Port Brazil Port Expansion

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