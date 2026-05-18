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Cavotec Introduces Crane Operation Energy System

May 18, 2026

© Cavotec
© Cavotec

Cavotec has launched PowerAccESS, a modular and mobile battery Energy Storage System (ESS) designed to support the electrification of port crane operations.

Developed for demanding and evolving port environments, PowerAccESS provides zero-emission power for RTG cranes during block changes as a one-to-one replacement for diesel generators. The system can also be integrated into existing crane systems as a hybrid power solution, enabling more efficient and sustainable operations.

Key features of PowerAccESS include:

  • LiFePO4 batteries for enhanced safety and long service life
  • Scalable battery capacity from 62 to 494 kWh
  • Designed for RTG block change, hybrid or full battery operation
  • Rugged design for harsh marine environments
  • Zero local emissions and low-noise operation
Crane New Product Battery Technology Ports

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