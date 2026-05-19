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Anglo-Eastern Furthers Greek Presence with Strengthened Leadership Commitment

May 19, 2026

© Anglo-Eastern Univan Group
© Anglo-Eastern Univan Group

Anglo-Eastern Univan Group (Anglo-Eastern), a global leader in independent ship management services, has strengthened its presence in Greece.

This commitment is reflected in closer engagement between Anglo‑Eastern’s global leadership and its team serving the Greek market. Notably, the Group held its Technical Summit in Athens from May 4-5, bringing together senior leaders from across the globe to discuss pressing topics amidst an increasingly complex operational and geopolitical environment. Greece was selected as one of four locations for Anglo‑Eastern’s inaugural series of technical summits, highlighting its strategic importance within the Group.

As part of Anglo-Eastern’s ongoing effort to deepen its engagement with the Greek market, Martin Rowe, Vice President of Business Development at Anglo-Eastern, has also permanently relocated from the Group’s headquarters in Hong Kong to Athens to collaborate more closely with Greek shipowners.

Anglo‑Eastern’s footprint in Greece has deepened since the acquisition of Euronav Ship Management Hellas in April 2024. Over the past two years, the priority has been thoughtful integration: bringing the Hellas Office into Anglo-Eastern’s wider ecosystem of operational systems and global expertise, while preserving what made the local team strong in the first place: market knowledge, practical decision-making, and a culture that reflects the Greek way of doing business. This approach has already strengthened Anglo-Eastern’s position in the region and deepened its technical capability in the tanker segment. 

Rowe’s move complements the leadership of Evangelos Kartimpelis, Managing Director of Anglo‑Eastern’s Hellas Office, and further strengthens Anglo‑Eastern’s on‑the‑ground presence.

Rowe brings more than three decades of commercial experience in the maritime industry, having worked across Hong Kong, London and the broader European region in senior advisory and leadership roles. His connection to Greece predates his professional career having lived in the country for almost a decade during his formative years.

“Returning to Greece now, to work closely with Anglo-Eastern’s Hellas Office, feels less like a relocation and more like a second homecoming.” Rowe said, “It brings together my professional experience with a market that played an early role in shaping how I still see shipping today: not as a transactional business, but one built through long-term partnerships”.

Ship Management Greece Maritime Leadership

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