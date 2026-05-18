Cocoa Falls to Two-Week Low Alongside Sugar

Cocoa futures on ICE fell to two-week lows on Monday, extending last week's losses after retreating from a 3-1/2-month peak, while raw sugar prices also declined.





COCOA

* London cocoa was down 6.2% at 2,845 pounds a metric ton at 1542 GMT, after having hit its lowest since May 5 at 2,821 pounds.

* The contract hit a 3-1/2-month high of 3,549 pounds last Tuesday, but has since retreated.

* Dealers cited reports that top grower Ivory Coast's harvest will come in at 2.1 million to 2.2 million tons, above the 1.8 million tons previously expected.

* Concerns also remain over unsold stock in Ivory Coast, where the cocoa regulator last week sent officials to the centre-east of the country to ease tensions among farmers protesting over the unsold stockpiles.

* Meanwhile, exporters estimate that cocoa arrivals at ports in Ivory Coast rose 1.3% between the season start and May 17, versus the same period a year ago.

* Limiting losses, however, Ivory Coast's cocoa grind, a measure of demand, rose 22% in April from a year earlier, data from exporters' association GEPEX showed.

* New York cocoa fell 5.9% to $3,767 a ton, after hitting its lowest since May 1 at $3,721earlier in the session.





SUGAR

* Raw sugar fell 0.5% to 14.73 cents per lb, having settled down 1.3% on Friday.

* The International Sugar Organization expects the global sugar market to flip to a deficit of 0.262 million metric tons in 2026/27, marking its first estimate for the season ahead.

* The inter-governmental body raised its estimate for the global sugar surplus in the 2025/26 (October/September) season to 2.24 million metric tons from 1.22 million tons previously.

* "The outlook for prices over the next three months is neutral as the 2025/26 surplus is modest. Meanwhile stock building, driven by concerns over reduced fertilizer use (and) increased price hedging, could support prices," it said.

* White sugar fell 0.8% to $434.90 a metric ton.





COFFEE

* Arabica coffee fell 0.9% to $2.65 per lb, having hit a 1-1/2-year low of $2.66 last week.

* "The market is anticipating a strong Brazilian arabica harvest, which is just getting underway, and this is keeping a negative bias on prices," said broker ADM.

* Robusta coffee fell 1.7% to $3,308 a ton.

(Reuters)