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Four NYK Group Managed Vessels Receive Japanese Pilots' Best Quality Ship 2025 Award

May 19, 2026

Pirika Moshiri Maru (Photo provided by Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.) Type of ship: Coal carrier Length overall: 234.99 m Breadth: 43.00 m Gross tonnage: 52,158 tons Ship management: NYK Bulkship Partners Co., Ltd. (Formerly Hachiuma Steamship Co., Ltd.) Operation management: NYK
Pirika Moshiri Maru (Photo provided by Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.) Type of ship: Coal carrier Length overall: 234.99 m Breadth: 43.00 m Gross tonnage: 52,158 tons Ship management: NYK Bulkship Partners Co., Ltd. (Formerly Hachiuma Steamship Co., Ltd.) Operation management: NYK
Takaoka (Photo provided by Nihon Shipyard Co., Ltd.) Type of ship: Very large crude oil carrier (VLCC) Length overall: 333.00 m Breadth: 60.00 m Gross tonnage: 158,218 tons Ship management: NYK Shipmanagement Pte. Ltd. Operation management: Nippon Global Tanker Co., Ltd.
Takaoka (Photo provided by Nihon Shipyard Co., Ltd.) Type of ship: Very large crude oil carrier (VLCC) Length overall: 333.00 m Breadth: 60.00 m Gross tonnage: 158,218 tons Ship management: NYK Shipmanagement Pte. Ltd. Operation management: Nippon Global Tanker Co., Ltd.
Global Coral (© NYK) Type of ship: Bulk carrier Length overall: 182.99 m Breadth: 30.40 m Gross tonnage: 27,460 tons Ship management: MMS Co., Ltd. Operation management: NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers Ltd.
Global Coral (© NYK) Type of ship: Bulk carrier Length overall: 182.99 m Breadth: 30.40 m Gross tonnage: 27,460 tons Ship management: MMS Co., Ltd. Operation management: NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers Ltd.
Asuka III (Photo provided by NYK Cruises Co., Ltd.) Type of ship: Passenger ship Length overall: 230.00 m Breadth: 29.80 m Gross tonnage: 52,265 tons Ship management: NYK Cruises Co., Ltd. Operation management: NYK Cruises Co., Ltd.
Asuka III (Photo provided by NYK Cruises Co., Ltd.) Type of ship: Passenger ship Length overall: 230.00 m Breadth: 29.80 m Gross tonnage: 52,265 tons Ship management: NYK Cruises Co., Ltd. Operation management: NYK Cruises Co., Ltd.

Four vessels managed and operated by the NYK Group, the coal carrier Pirika Moshiri Maru, the very large crude oil carrier Takaoka, the bulk carrier Global Coral, and the passenger ship Asuka Ⅲ, have been honored with the “Best Quality Ship 2025” award sponsored by the Japan Federation of Pilots’ Associations. This is the largest number of NYK Group–related vessels ever selected simultaneously for this award.

The award was established in 2003 to promote awareness of safe vessel operation and the protection of ports and the marine environment. Each year, no more than 10 vessels are selected from among those boarded by pilots in pilotage districts throughout Japan during September and October.

The selection process entails a comprehensive evaluation of several key factors: the quality of facilities that support safe and reliable pilot embarkation and disembarkation, the level of training provided in Bridge Resource Management, and the effectiveness of the unified onboard command and order system. A thorough review of these elements culminated in our receipt of the award.

The NYK Group will continue to value collaboration with pilots and other stakeholders, and will further strive to ensure safe vessel operations and enhance vessel quality.

Awards Crude Carrier Coal Carriers

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