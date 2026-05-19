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Republic of the Marshall Islands Recognized for 22 Consecutive Years of QUALSHIP 21

May 19, 2026

© Republic of the Marshall Islands/International Registries
© Republic of the Marshall Islands/International Registries

The Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) Registry’s long-term and consistent commitment to shipping continues to be recognized by the international community. The recently released United States Coast Guard (USCG) 2025 Port State Control (PSC) Annual Report recognizes the RMI as a qualifying jurisdiction for the 22nd consecutive year. The RMI is the only one of the world’s three largest registries to achieve QUALSHIP 21 for this year, and the only registry in the world to achieve 22 consecutive years. The RMI Registry represents the highest number of QUALSHIP 21-qualified vessels worldwide.

IRI continues to enhance the RMI fleet’s access to technical resources that support a strong future. Specialized teams, digital solutions, and strong relationships with global PSC authorities and coastal States support informed decision making.

This year’s achievement may hold added significance under the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026 (Pub. L. 119-60), which was signed into law in December 2025. Division G, Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2025, Section 7312, Performance Driven Examination Schedule, authorizes the USCG to consider QUALSHIP 21 status when assessing vessels in a new performance-driven examination regime.

The RMI’s PSC record continues to reflect the Registry’s commitment to safe operations at sea. In addition to 22 consecutive years on the USCG’s QUALSHIP 21 roster, the RMI remains whitelisted with the Paris and Tokyo Memorandums of Understanding and has a favorable rating with the Australian Maritime Safety Authority. The RMI Registry included 6,295 vessels as of 30 April 2026 and nearly 210 million quality gross tons. As of 13 May 2026, RMI-flagged vessels represent 30.8% of vessels enrolled in QUALSHIP 21 and 33.0% of all vessels achieving USCG E-ZERO status.

Shipping United States Coast Guard Republic of Marshall Islands

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