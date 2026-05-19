Subscribe
Search

AD Ports Group Commences Cruise, Ferry Terminal Services

May 19, 2026

© AD Ports Group
© AD Ports Group

AD Ports Group, a global enabler of trade, industry, and logistics solutions, announced the commencement of cruise services at its three terminals in Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada, and Safaga in Egypt, in addition to facilitating ferry services connecting Safaga and NEOM ports to support transport of Hajj workers between Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

In 2024, AD Ports Group signed a 15-year concession agreement with Egypt’s Red Sea Ports Authority to manage, develop, and operate the three cruise terminals and associated ferry operations on Egypt’s Red Sea coast.

Sharm El Sheikh Cruise Port welcomed the arrival of “Aroya," the largest mega cruise ship ever to dock directly in the coastal city, marking the beginning of a new era for cruise tourism in the Red Sea.

Aroya’s arrival at Sharm El Sheikh was enabled by the Egyptian Ministry of Transport and the Red Sea Ports Authority’s upgrades to the port’s docking capabilities, delivered in close collaboration with AD Ports Group.

The arrival of “Aroya” in Sharm El Sheikh marks the first of several scheduled calls by the mega cruise vessel in 2026, reinforcing Sharm El Sheikh’s position, alongside Hurghada and Safaga, as regular destinations on regional and international cruise itineraries. Aside from its main cruise terminal operations in the UAE, the Group also manages and operates the Aqaba Cruise Terminal in Jordan through a partnership with the Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC).

Egypt and the Red Sea are a focus of AD Ports Group’s expanding global network of integrated trade, transport, and logistics facilities. Beyond its container feeder shipping and stevedoring services, the Group in Egypt this year will inaugurate Noatum Ports Safaga Terminal, a USD$200 million multipurpose cargo terminal and major trade gateway for southern (Upper) Egypt. The Group is also developing the 20 kmKEZAD East Port Said Industrial and Logistics Park with Egyptian partners at the Mediterranean mouth of the Suez Canal.

In November 2025, AD Ports Group invested USD$279 million (13.2 billion Egyptian pounds) to acquire a 19.3% stake in one of Egypt’s largest container terminal operators, Alexandria Container & Cargo Handling Company (ALCN), and subsequently moved to acquire a majority stake in the company.

Ports Port Cruise Ships

Related Logistics News

© ABB

ABB Introduces Quay Crane Automation Solution
Rio Grande Container Terminal: construction project to expand operations berth and purchase new equipment. © Wilson Sons

Wilson Sons Looks Forward to Rio Grande Container Terminal...
© Cavotec

Cavotec Introduces Crane Operation Energy System
Source: social media

Ukrainian Drones Hit Tuapse Port Again, Environmental...
© Port Tampa Bay

Two New Post-Panamax Cranes Arrive at Port Tampa Bay
© Ulsan Port Authority

World’s First Ammonia Port-to-Ship Bunkering for...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

Sponsored

Propane Powers Supply Chains from Start to Finish

Propane Powers Supply Chains from Start to Finish

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Icebreaking Struggles Cost Great Lakes Shipping One Third of Shipping Season

Icebreaking Struggles Cost Great Lakes Shipping One Third of Shipping Season

Amy Rister Announced as Director of State Government Relations at Port Houston

Amy Rister Announced as Director of State Government Relations at Port Houston

Crowley Crews, Vessels for Recognized for Maritime Safety

Crowley Crews, Vessels for Recognized for Maritime Safety

Next Geosolutions Wins TenneT TSI Contract for North Sea Survey

Next Geosolutions Wins TenneT TSI Contract for North Sea Survey

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

South Korea's NOFI purchases about 68,000 tonnes of corn in tender, traders claim
South Korea's NOFI purchases up to 65,000 tonnes of feed wheat through a tender, traders claim
US charges seven Chinese executives with illegal shipping container cartel