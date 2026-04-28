CSP Iberian Bilbao Terminal Receives STS Crane

CSP Iberian Bilbao Terminal has taken delivery of a new Super Post-Panamax (STS) crane, increasing the operational capacity of the container terminal at the Port of Bilbao and boosting productivity and efficiency in its operations. The crane comes equipped with the latest technology and features available for loading and unloading container ships.

The quay crane, the largest of its kind in the Atlantic Arc, is due to become operational in June, and is equipped with advanced technology and energy-efficient systems, enabling safer, more precise operations with a lower environmental impact. Its main features include a lifting capacity of up to 83 tons under wire rope, a 65-ton twin-lift capability, a reach of 20 container lengths, a total lifting height of 56 meters, a weight of approximately 1,300 tons and technology for safer and more sustainable operation. The crane is fitted with anti-collision systems on the gantry and jib, as well as cameras to assist with handling.

CSP Iberian Bilbao Terminal has invested USD$11.7 million (10 million euros) in this new equipment, manufactured by the Chinese company ZPMC. The investment is in line with the roadmap drawn up in 2016 regarding investment to modernize the terminal, which is linked to the extension of the concession period until 2049. The purchase of the new quay crane from ZPMC was finalised in October 2024.

This new acquisition will be the largest quay crane in the Atlantic region, complementing the terminal’s recent investment of USD$14.7 million (12.6 million euros) in 2023 in six new hybrid RTG cranes to boost operations in its container yard.