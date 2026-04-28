Paulo Ruy Tung Appointed as Senior VP Commercial at Hanseatic Global Terminals Latin America

Hanseatic Global Terminals (HGT) Latin America has announced the appointment of Paulo Ruy Tung Pedroso as its new Senior Vice President Commercial for the region, effective June 1, 2026.

The Paulo Ruy Tung Pedroso holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from INSPER (São Paulo) and brings experience in the maritime, port, and logistics industry. Prior to joining HGT, he served as Head of Terminal & Port Procurement for Latin America at Maersk, where he led strategic processes and negotiations at a regional level.

In his new role, he will be responsible for leading HGT’s commercial development in Latin America, contributing to the company’s growth and strengthening its position in the region.

Hanseatic Global Terminals is an independent global port operator headquartered in Rotterdam and owned by Hapag-Lloyd. The company manages port infrastructure across 21 terminals and provides complementary logistics services in twelve countries across five continents.