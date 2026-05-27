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Kai Schulte-Schrepping Appointed as Head of Liability Global Risk at HDI Global

May 27, 2026

Kai Schulte-Schrepping. © HDI Global
Kai Schulte-Schrepping. © HDI Global

Effective July 1, Kai Schulte-Schrepping has been appointed as the new Head of Liability Global Risk at Corporate & Specialty Insurer HDI Global. Schulte-Schrepping succeeds Daniel Maurer, who has decided to gradually step out of his current leadership role as part of his transition towards retirement.

With more than a decade at HDI Global, Kai Schulte-Schrepping brings technical underwriting expertise and strong leadership experience in the area of complex global Liability risks. In this role, he assumes overall responsibility for the worldwide Liability Global Risk portfolio at HDI Global. Schulte-Schrepping will report directly to Dr Mukadder Erdönmez, Member of the Executive Board of HDI Global, responsible for Liability, Cyber, Motor and the US Market.

Schulte-Schrepping’s predecessor Daniel Maurer joined HDI Global in 2021 and played a key role in designing the distinct Liability Global Risk Strategy, growing the portfolio and developing the global value proposition of Liability Global Risk. He will remain with HDI Global and will take over a new role within US Market Management, continuing to report to Dr Erdönmez.

“I am honored to take over the role as Head of Liability Global Risk and to build on the strong foundation that we as a team have created over the past years under Daniel’s leadership," said Kai Schulte-Schrepping. "I look forward to taking on the challenge of following in Daniel’s footsteps to further build our portfolio and market position.”

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