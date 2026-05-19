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Amy Rister Announced as Director of State Government Relations at Port Houston

May 19, 2026

Credit: Port Houston
Credit: Port Houston

Port Houston, an advocate of the nation’s busiest waterway, the Houston Ship Channel, has announced the appointment of Amy Rister as its Director of State Government Relations.

In her role, Rister will lead Port Houston’s state government relations strategy and serve as a key liaison to state leaders. She will partner with legislators, state agencies, and stakeholders to champion policies and investments that strengthen Texas’ maritime and freight transportation system and sustain the Houston Ship Channel’s economic impact. Rister will be based in Austin.

Rister joins Port Houston with more than two decades of experience in Texas legislative and public policy work. Most recently, she served as Committee Director for the Texas House Committee on Intergovernmental Affairs and previously held senior leadership roles supporting multiple House committees and members, including overseeing transportation issues impacting Texas ports. She was also recognized in 2025 as a USLege “Female Powerhouse of the Year” honoree, a peer-nominated distinction that highlights standout women leaders in government affairs and state advocacy

“Port Houston plays a critical role in keeping Texas commerce moving, and I’m honored to support that work,” said Rister. “I look forward to partnering with state leaders and stakeholders to advance smart, practical policies that strengthen our transportation network and keep the Houston Ship Channel competitive for the long term.”

Rister graduated from Texas A&M University in 2010, where she studied Political Science, and earned a Master of Legal Studies in Oil and Gas Law from Texas A&M School of Law, along with certificates in Environmental Law and Business Law. She is currently working toward an MBA through Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi and is active in several civic and professional organizations, including serving as a Project Chair in The Junior League of Austin, and on The Pink Granite Foundation’s Mentorship Programming Committee.

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