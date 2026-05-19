Next Geosolutions Wins TenneT TSI Contract for North Sea Survey

Next Geosolutions, an international player in marine geoscience and offshore construction support services for the energy sector and listed on Euronext Growth Milan market, announces the award of a contract by TenneT TSO B.V. with a total value of approximately USD$10.45 million (€9 million).

The contract covers the execution of marine survey activities in the offshore wind area “Voordelta – Nederwiek 3,” part of TenneT’s Roadmap 2030, aimed to assess the technical feasibility of the cable corridor, identify any seabed obstacles and supporting the design and engineering phases of the infrastructure, thereby reducing operational risks during the installation of the export cables connecting the offshore wind area to onshore facilities.

Specifically, operational activities will include geophysical and geotechnical marine surveys along the cable route, based on the acquisition and processing of geophysical data for seabed mapping, complemented by deep geotechnical sampling and analyses down to 40 meters, aimed at characterize the subsoil, as well as the identification of any unexploded ordnance (UXO) and obstacles along the route.

Operations will take place within the offshore wind area “Voordelta – Nederwiek 3,” in nearshore and tidal areas, with completion of activities expected by Q3 2026.

“This new contract further strengthens NextGeo’s positioning as a reference partner for marine survey activities supporting the development of offshore energy infrastructures,” commented Valentina De Rienzo, CCO of Next Geosolutions.

The award forms part of TenneT’s broader European offshore power grid development program and contributes to one of the most advanced infrastructure plans at continental level, in a context characterised by a growing demand for renewable energy.