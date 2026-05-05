Call Opens for Startups to Participate in the 6th Valenciaport Hackathon

Opentop, the innovation hub of Valenciaport, has launched the open call for international startups to participate in the 6th edition of the Valenciaport Hackathon. Registrations are open until May 25th at opentop.es to take part in this on-site event to be held on June 30 and July 1 at the Edificio del Reloj of the Port of Valencia (Spain).

In its 6th edition, the hackathon adopts a format exclusively for startups, scale-ups and technology SMEs with technology focused on the solutions proposed during the Hackathon. Following this call, 9 startups will be selected (3 per challenge) to take part in an intensive two-day co-creation dynamic alongside the challenger companies and expert mentors.

Challenges of this edition

The three challenges of this edition have been defined by challenger companies and address highly relevant issues:

Challenge 1: Energy Management System (proposed by Hitachi Energy Development of a multi-vector EMS (Energy Management System) for the port sector that integrates renewable energy sources, storage and electrical loads (OPS, reefers, electric vehicles, etc.), optimising energy consumption and estimating avoided emissions to support operational planning.

Challenge 2: Response to Disruptions (proposed by the Comité de Innovación Cluster de Valenciaport) Development of an AI-powered monitoring and response platform to anticipate and manage potential disruptions at the Port of Valencia (weather events, energy failures, cyberattacks, congestion, etc.), fostering collaboration among all stakeholders in the cluster.

Challenge 3: Smart Access and Mobility at the ZAL (proposed by VPI Logística) Define an access management, security and mobility model for the ZAL of the Port of Valencia, incorporating digital solutions to improve flow monitoring and incident detection in an urban logistics environment.



All challenges are further detailed on the Opentop website for the reference of interested startups.

Prizes

After two days of work and open innovation, the grand final will feature project presentations before a specialized and independent jury. The following prizes will be awarded:

€6,000 (USD$7,020) first prize of the 6th edition of the Valenciaport Hackathon.

€3,000 (USD$3,510) prize awarded by the Fundación Juan Arizo Serrulla (FJAS).

Winners will also receive direct access as speakers to the Port Entrepreneurship International Congress (PEIC), organized by Opentop and taking place in October.

Target Profile and Registration

The call is open to legally incorporated startups, scale-ups and technology SMEs with a functional and innovative product or MVP and demonstrable market potential.

The registration deadline is open until May 25, 2026 via the online form available at opentop.es. For any further queries: [email protected].

Port Community Participation

The 6th Valenciaport Hackathon for Startups is made possible thanks to the commitment of many. The event is organised by Opentop, the innovation hub of the ports of Valencia, Sagunto and Gandia, driven by Fundación Valenciaport and the Port Authority of Valencia. The challenges have been proposed by Hitachi Energy, Comité de Innovación Cluster de Valenciaport and VPI Logística. The USD$3,510 (€3,000) prize is supported by the Fundación Juan Arizo Serrulla.

The event is backed by Asociación Naviera Valenciana (ANV), APMT, Boluda, Infoport, Nealis Innovation Hub and The Whiteam Technology Services as supporters and is driven within the innovation ecosystem alongside Ideas UPV, Invest in Valencia, Startup Valencia and Valencia Innovation Capital.

The organizing partners are Innova y acción, with the financial support of the Agència Valenciana de la Innovació (AVI), within the framework of the Complementary Actions Programme for the Promotion and Strengthening of Innovation, co-financed by the European Union through the European Regional Development Fund (FEDER) of the Comunitat Valenciana 2024–2026.