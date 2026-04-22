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Irish Maritime Honor Bestowed on Port of Albany Chief Commerce Officer Megan Daly

April 22, 2026

© Port of Albany
© Port of Albany

Last week, Port of Albany Chief Commerce Officer Megan Elizabeth Daly was honored at the IrishEcho Irish Maritime Excellence Awards 2026 that recognized outstanding Irish Americans and dynamic companies or agencies whose leadership, innovation, and impact are shaping the future of the maritime sector. 

Daly is the Port’s Chief Commerce Officer and has been with the Port for more than ten years. She oversees the Port’s economic development, business development, strategic real estate development and opportunities, grant development, project assistance, communications, marketing, and sales and is keenly aware of organizational growth initiatives related to international, national and regional markets. During her tenure, the Port has expanded its land size by nearly 50% and has undertaken major maritime infrastructure projects. In addition, Daly is a member of the Capital Region Regional Economic Development Council. 

Prior to joining the Port, Daly served in the New York State Governor’s office as lead staff for the New York Statewide Regional Economic Development Council Program. Before that, she served as the Deputy Commissioner for the City of Albany Economic Development, and prior to that was a Senior Economic Developer for Albany County.  Daly holds a Master in Urban and Regional Planning from the University at Albany. She studied for a year at the University of Maryland’s master’s program where she participated in an industrial study at the Port of Baltimore. She was named to Albany Business Review’s 2024 Power 50 list, highlighting “influential women in positions of power across many industries” as well as City & State New York’s 2024 Trailblazers in Economic Development.

When asked to name an Irish maritime hero, Daly selected her great, great uncle, Major General Edward Murphy Markham (1877-1950). Markham was a former Chief of the Army Engineers who played a critical role in developing waterways throughout the world, before and after WWII and was also a former New York City Commissioner of Public Works in the La Guardia Administration in New York. “He set an incredible model for public service and the fundamentals of development”, Daly said.

Additional 2026 Maritime honorees include: Jon Mitchell, Mayor, City of New Bedford; Liam Rogers, President and Treasurer, Hudson Tank Terminals Corp; Captain Thomas Murphy, USN (Ret.), Chief of Staff, SUNY Maritime College; Skye Quinn, Sailor/Senior Design Coordinator, TIME; Rich Davey,  CEO Massachusetts Port Authority; Bill Wall, Submarine Cable Project Director at LS Cable Systems America, Fort Lee NJ; General Michael Ira Neil, Attorney,  Neil, Dymott & Hudson, PC; Andrew B Saunders,  Attorney  Saunders & Saunders, LLP; Francis Simpson, FDNY Chief of Marine Operations; James Whelan, Staff Lieutenant-Port Authority of NY & NJ; Mallon FitzPatrick, President of Board, Sag Harbor Whaling and Historical Museum; Vincent J. Foley,  Lawyer at Holland & Knight LLP; Michael Donovan, SVP Ocean Marine Underwriting at Sompo; Bethann Rooney,  Port Director, The Port Authority of NY & NJ; Captain Robert Emmet Hughes, Chief Commercial Officer, McAllister Towing; and Bill Murphy, Artist/ Teacher.

Port Maritime Leadership Women In Maritime

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