Subscribe
Search

Victoria International Container Terminal Deploys Hybrid Automatic Container Carriers

June 3, 2026

© Victoria International Container Terminal
© Victoria International Container Terminal

Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) fully automated operations at the Port of Melbourne, Australia, has deployed four new Kalmar hybrid automatic container carriers (ACC) following their successful commissioning and operational integration over the past several weeks.

Kalmar executives attended the handover ceremony on May 26, including Sami Niiranen, president and chief executive officer, alongside VICT management and operations personnel.

The new ACCs form part of VICT’s expansion program aimed at increasing annual capacity to over 1.6 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) while supporting more efficient and sustainable terminal operations. 

The ACCs were designed to increase productivity by minimizing loading times. VICT and Kalmar worked together on several custom upgrades targeting improved levels of efficiency.

The hybrid ACCs feature twin-box lifting capability of up to 60 tons. They are equipped with lithium-ion battery systems that enable energy recovery during operations, which translate to 40 percent increase in energy efficiency and up to 50-ton reduction in carbon emissions per unit annually. 

Kalmar likewise highlighted the importance of collaboration and innovation to support the evolving needs of modern container terminals. The container and industrial material handling pioneer has been supporting VICT since the start of terminal operations in 2017.

VICT is the only fully automated container terminal in the southern hemisphere. The equipment rollout marks another milestone in VICT’s continuing efforts to enhance productivity and cater to global trade requirements.

Infrastructure Container Port Hybrid

Related Logistics News

Baltic Container Terminal’s new quay cranes arrive early morning of June 1 at the Port of Gdynia. The terminal now has eight quay cranes. © Baltic Container Terminal

New Quay Cranes Boost Baltic Container Terminal's...
Source: Port of Tampa Bay

Port Tampa Bay Completes Terminal Expansion
© UK SHORE

PINS Project Explores UK Port Electrification Solutions
Brent Moore. © HDR

Brent Moore Promoted to HDR Waterfront Infrastructure...
© Port Houston

Houston Shipping Channel Tonnage Rises 12% in Q1 2026
Credit: Port Houston

Amy Rister Announced as Director of State Government...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a rope change cut unplanned downtime and deck exclusion zones on a deepwater support vessel

How a rope change cut unplanned downtime and deck exclusion zones on a deepwater support vessel

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

New Excursion Boat Debuts at Port of Los Angeles

New Excursion Boat Debuts at Port of Los Angeles

MPA and MSC to Advance Sustainable and Digital Development

MPA and MSC to Advance Sustainable and Digital Development

Victoria International Container Terminal Deploys Hybrid Automatic Container Carriers

Victoria International Container Terminal Deploys Hybrid Automatic Container Carriers

Damen Expands Combi Freighter Series

Damen Expands Combi Freighter Series

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Maguire: South America's ascent as a key crude oil supplier swing supplier
NAACP says US Postal Service voting plan violates settlement
Lebanon audits MEA Safety as Pilot Groups Voice Conflict Concerns