Corn Belt Ports Maritime Consortium Launches to Fill Regional Gap

Western Illinois University announced the formal establishment of the Corn Belt Ports Rural Logistics & Maritime Training & Education Consortium, a multi-state collaboration designed to strengthen the inland maritime workforce and support economic growth across the Midwest.

The Consortium brings together a broad network of institutions of higher education from Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin, located along the Upper Mississippi and Illinois Rivers, including WIU, Black Hawk College, Carl Sandburg College, Culver-Stockton College, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, Illinois Central College, John Wood Community College, Northeast Iowa Community College, University of Wisconsin–La Crosse and Western Technical College.

This newly established partnership aims to expand workforce training, develop clear career pathways, and better align educational programming with employer needs in inland waterways, ports, logistics, and maritime-related industries. Jointly initiated by WIU and Corn Belt Ports, the Consortium represents a first-of-its-kind regional effort to formalize long-term collaboration supporting the workforce that sustains inland commerce.

The launch of the Consortium comes at a pivotal time as federal efforts intensify to strengthen the United States maritime industry and workforce infrastructure. By leveraging regional partnerships and educational expertise, the initiative positions the Midwest as a leader in developing a skilled workforce to meet growing industry demands.