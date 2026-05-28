Inchcape Shipping Services Sets Up Shop in Brunei

Inchcape Shipping Services has opened a new office in Brunei Darussalam, expanding its presence in Southeast Asia and targeting offshore, naval and logistics operations in the country.

The company said the Brunei office will initially focus on offshore services, oil and gas tanker operations, navy-related activities and integrated logistics support services.

Inchcape said it has also been appointed as the authorized ship-to-ship agency in Brunei by MPABD.

The company said the office will be supported jointly by its Malaysia and Brunei teams to provide regional expertise and local operational oversight.

Alongside port agency services, Inchcape said it has established partnerships with local vendors and service providers to support logistics operations including storage facilities, transportation services, fabrication yard access, offshore vessel loading support and spares supply and repair services.

“The opening of our Brunei office marks an important step in strengthening our support for customers operating in this market. With strong local partnerships and regional backing from our Malaysia team, we are well positioned to support offshore, tanker, naval and logistics operations safely, efficiently and in full compliance with local requirements,” said Timothy Mpothraju, General Manager for Inchcape Shipping Services Brunei.

The office will cover operations at Muara Port, Kuala Belait Port, Lumut (BLNG) and Seria (Scott Terminal).