Sara Fuentes Named as President of Transportation Institute

The Transportation Institute (TI), representing U.S.-flag American shipping companies, announced the appointment of Sara Fuentes as President of the organization. Fuentes previously served as the organization’s Vice President for Government Affairs and will lead TI’s continued work to advance a strong U.S.-flag merchant marine and a resilient American maritime workforce.

“I am honored by the confidence of the board and grateful for Jim Henry’s extraordinary leadership. TI has long been a leading voice for the U.S.-flag maritime industry and the American merchant marine. This industry touches nearly every part of American life,” said Fuentes. “I look forward to working with our members, mariners, labor, and policymakers to meet new challenges and advance policies that keep America strong at home and abroad.”

Current TI Chairman and President, Jim Henry, will continue in his role as Chairman. Since assuming the presidency of TI in 1987 and becoming Chairman in 1990, Henry has played a leading role in virtually every major U.S. maritime policy initiative of the past four decades, including the foundation of the American Maritime Partnership and the creation of the Maritime Security Program. He will continue to chair the National Defense Transportation Association’s Sealift Committee.

Fuentes has played a leading role in TI government affairs and advocacy efforts on issues critical to America’s maritime strength. Her work has included advancing supply chain resilience, improving sealift readiness, supporting shipbuilding and the maritime industrial base, defending the Jones Act, securing funding for the Maritime, Tanker, and Cable Security Programs, preserving cargo preference programs like Food for Peace, expanding workforce development, and reinforcing the strategic value of a strong U.S.-flag fleet crewed by American mariners.

Prior to joining TI, Fuentes served in senior government affairs roles in Washington and has built a record of advocacy on maritime and national security issues. She also serves as Vice President of the American Maritime Partnership, on the board of the Propeller Club-Port of Washington D.C, volunteers on the Executive Committee of the Navy League of the United States, serves on the Board of Directors for the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute, and chairs the Regulatory Affairs Committee of the USA Maritime coalition.