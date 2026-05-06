Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Increases 5.3% in April

Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes totaled 3.9 million tons in April, an increase of 5.3 percent compared to 2025. Shipments were 9.4 percent below the month’s 5-year average.

Year-to-date, the iron ore trade stands at 6.8 million tons, an increase of less than one percent compared to a year ago. Through April, iron ore shipments are 13.5 percent below their 5-year average for four months of the year.

Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: April 2021-2026 and 5-Year Average Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas (net tons)











Average Port 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2021-2025 Duluth, MN 1,024,513 606,560 864,063 732,810 661,061 621,981 777,801 Superior, WI 1,244,252 818,811 1,137,331 1,017,628 642,662 864,497 972,137 Two Harbors, MN 1,553,579 1,087,313 1,524,284 1,521,002 1,549,512 1,015,110 1,447,138 Silver Bay, MN 623,370 76,082 153,107 436,176 304,748 360,203 318,697 Marquette, MI* 815,692 370,536 659,673 646,209 532,187 724,020 604,859 Cleveland, OH** 294,803 113,492 426,941 251,870 52,907 355,453 228,003 Ashtabula, OH 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 5,556,209 3,072,794 4,765,399 4,605,695 3,743,077 3,941,264 4,348,635 *Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports







**Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor Year-To-Date 2021-2026











Average Port 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2021-2025 Duluth, MN 1,469,989 1,015,169 1,458,875 1,395,522 1,232,385 1,000,973 1,314,388 Superior, WI 2,203,033 1,328,443 1,953,320 1,817,331 1,052,126 1,412,963 1,670,851 Two Harbors, MN 2,966,204 1,989,987 2,513,049 2,928,678 2,602,796 1,736,274 2,600,143 Silver Bay, MN 832,365 188,773 153,107 778,353 564,566 568,849 503,433 Marquette, MI* 1,437,810 646,503 1,218,454 1,067,220 781,594 1,083,249 1,030,316 Cleveland, OH** 516,725 339,688 1,206,598 984,885 483,486 972,186 706,276 Ashtabula, OH 28,553 0 0 0 0 0 5,711 Total 9,454,679 5,508,563 8,503,403 8,971,989 6,716,953 6,774,494 7,831,117

Information based on data from knowledgeable sources. However, accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Lake Carriers’ Association assumes no legal responsibility for the outcome of decisions or commitments made on the basis of this information. Report represents the views of Lake Carriers’ Association and may not necessarily represent the views of its individual members.