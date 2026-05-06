Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Increases 5.3% in April

Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes totaled 3.9 million tons in April, an increase of 5.3 percent compared to 2025. Shipments were 9.4 percent below the month’s 5-year average.
Year-to-date, the iron ore trade stands at 6.8 million tons, an increase of less than one percent compared to a year ago. Through April, iron ore shipments are 13.5 percent below their 5-year average for four months of the year.
Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: April 2021-2026 and 5-Year Average
Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas
(net tons)
Average
Port
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2021-2025
Duluth, MN
1,024,513
606,560
864,063
732,810
661,061
621,981
777,801
Superior, WI
1,244,252
818,811
1,137,331
1,017,628
642,662
864,497
972,137
Two Harbors, MN
1,553,579
1,087,313
1,524,284
1,521,002
1,549,512
1,015,110
1,447,138
Silver Bay, MN
623,370
76,082
153,107
436,176
304,748
360,203
318,697
Marquette, MI*
815,692
370,536
659,673
646,209
532,187
724,020
604,859
Cleveland, OH**
294,803
113,492
426,941
251,870
52,907
355,453
228,003
Ashtabula, OH
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
5,556,209
3,072,794
4,765,399
4,605,695
3,743,077
3,941,264
4,348,635
*Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports
**Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor
Year-To-Date 2021-2026
Average
Port
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2021-2025
Duluth, MN
1,469,989
1,015,169
1,458,875
1,395,522
1,232,385
1,000,973
1,314,388
Superior, WI
2,203,033
1,328,443
1,953,320
1,817,331
1,052,126
1,412,963
1,670,851
Two Harbors, MN
2,966,204
1,989,987
2,513,049
2,928,678
2,602,796
1,736,274
2,600,143
Silver Bay, MN
832,365
188,773
153,107
778,353
564,566
568,849
503,433
Marquette, MI*
1,437,810
646,503
1,218,454
1,067,220
781,594
1,083,249
1,030,316
Cleveland, OH**
516,725
339,688
1,206,598
984,885
483,486
972,186
706,276
Ashtabula, OH
28,553
0
0
0
0
0
5,711
Total
9,454,679
5,508,563
8,503,403
8,971,989
6,716,953
6,774,494
7,831,117
Information based on data from knowledgeable sources. However, accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Lake Carriers’ Association assumes no legal responsibility for the outcome of decisions or commitments made on the basis of this information. Report represents the views of Lake Carriers’ Association and may not necessarily represent the views of its individual members.