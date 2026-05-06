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Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Increases 5.3% in April

May 6, 2026

© Lake Carriers’ Association
© Lake Carriers’ Association

Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes totaled 3.9 million tons in April, an increase of 5.3 percent compared to 2025.  Shipments were 9.4 percent below the month’s 5-year average. 

Year-to-date, the iron ore trade stands at 6.8 million tons, an increase of less than one percent compared to a year ago. Through April, iron ore shipments are 13.5 percent below their 5-year average for four months of the year.

Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: April 2021-2026 and 5-Year Average

Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas

(net tons)

 







Average

Port

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2021-2025

Duluth, MN

1,024,513

606,560

864,063

732,810

661,061

621,981

777,801

Superior, WI

1,244,252

818,811

1,137,331

1,017,628

642,662

864,497

972,137

Two Harbors, MN

1,553,579

1,087,313

1,524,284

1,521,002

1,549,512

1,015,110

1,447,138

Silver Bay, MN

623,370

76,082

153,107

436,176

304,748

360,203

318,697

Marquette, MI*

815,692

370,536

659,673

646,209

532,187

724,020

604,859

Cleveland, OH**

294,803

113,492

426,941

251,870

52,907

355,453

228,003

Ashtabula, OH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total

5,556,209

3,072,794

4,765,399

4,605,695

3,743,077

3,941,264

4,348,635

*Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports





**Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor

 

 

 

 

 

Year-To-Date 2021-2026

 







Average

Port

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2021-2025

Duluth, MN

1,469,989

1,015,169

1,458,875

1,395,522

1,232,385

1,000,973

1,314,388

Superior, WI

2,203,033

1,328,443

1,953,320

1,817,331

1,052,126

1,412,963

1,670,851

Two Harbors, MN

2,966,204

1,989,987

2,513,049

2,928,678

2,602,796

1,736,274

2,600,143

Silver Bay, MN

832,365

188,773

153,107

778,353

564,566

568,849

503,433

Marquette, MI*

1,437,810

646,503

1,218,454

1,067,220

781,594

1,083,249

1,030,316

Cleveland, OH**

516,725

339,688

1,206,598

984,885

483,486

972,186

706,276

Ashtabula, OH

28,553

0

0

0

0

0

5,711

Total

9,454,679

5,508,563

8,503,403

8,971,989

6,716,953

6,774,494

7,831,117

Information based on data from knowledgeable sources.  However, accuracy cannot be guaranteed.  Lake Carriers’ Association assumes no legal responsibility for the outcome of decisions or commitments made on the basis of this information.  Report represents the views of Lake Carriers’ Association and may not necessarily represent the views of its individual members.

Great Lakes Canada Iron Ore USA

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