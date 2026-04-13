Zinus to Support New London State Pier Shore Power Project

Zinus Power LLC has announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Connecticut Port Authority to support the initiatives of the New London State Pier Shore Power Project.

Zinus’ deliveries will introduce extended shore power capabilities and connections to vessels through battery-powered mobile shore power cable management systems. Delivery is scheduled for late Q4 2026.

As part of Zinus’ commitment to domestic value creation, this contract marks the first project with assembly in the United States.