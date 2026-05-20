Subscribe
Search

AAPA Supports House Appropriations Bill with $538m for Port Infrastructure

May 20, 2026

© be free - stock.adobe.com
© be free - stock.adobe.com

The American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) commends the the House Committee on Appropriations for its release of the Fiscal Year 2027 (FY27) Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development (THUD) bill. The legislation contains a record $538 million appropriation for the Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP). With the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) set to expire this year, consistent levels of funding for PIDP are under threat. If enacted, this legislation would give the port industry the funding it needs to revitalize the American maritime industry and move the cargo on which American families and businesses rely.

The appropriations bill comes on the heels of a series of strong signals of support for the port industry from the U.S. Government. In April, the Maritime Administration (MARAD) announced $774 million in PIDP awards, a record level of awards for a single year, which included IIJA funds. The White House also released its Maritime Action Plan, which included a call for expanded funding for PIDP. 

The Senate Appropriations Committee, however, must still introduce its version of the FY27 THUD bill, Congress must agree on a single version, and the President must sign it before the $538 million for our port industry becomes available. With the midterm elections looming, Congress may instead pass a short-term Continuing Resolution (CR) that pushes decisions on FY27 spending to calendar year 2027. With the upcoming expiration of IIJA, it is critical that funding for PIDP be made law without delay.

Also included in the legislation is $550 million for the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant program, $523 million for the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure Safety Improvements (CRISI) grant program, $40 million for the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC), $7 million for the United States Marine Highway Program, and $5 million for the Department of Transportation Office for Multimodal Freight Infrastructure and Policy. 

Ports Regulation Port USA Legislation U.S. Government

Related Logistics News

Image courtesy U-Ming Marine

174K LNG Vessel Christened; Board Approves New 8-Ship...
© Adobe Stock/Mulderphoto

Western Russian Ports See Increase in Oil Exports in First...
© Trevor Cook - stock.adobe.com

U.S. Coast Guard Counters Maritime Threats With New...
Source: social media

Ukrainian Drones Hit Tuapse Port Again, Environmental...
© Port Tampa Bay

Two New Post-Panamax Cranes Arrive at Port Tampa Bay
© Bilbao Port

CSP Iberian Bilbao Terminal Receives STS Crane

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

Sponsored

Propane Powers Supply Chains from Start to Finish

Propane Powers Supply Chains from Start to Finish

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Rio Tinto Ships Eight Billionth Tonne of Iron Ore from the Pilbara

Rio Tinto Ships Eight Billionth Tonne of Iron Ore from the Pilbara

Third VLCC Exits Strait of Hormuz

Third VLCC Exits Strait of Hormuz

AAPA Supports House Appropriations Bill with $538m for Port Infrastructure

AAPA Supports House Appropriations Bill with $538m for Port Infrastructure

US Grain, Soy Futures Drop After US-China Talks

US Grain, Soy Futures Drop After US-China Talks

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Sinkhole closes runway at New York LaGuardia Airport
The US waiver is unlikely to increase Russian oil exports, which are already at near capacity.
This summer, US motorists may be hit with more gasoline price shocks