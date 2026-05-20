AAPA Supports House Appropriations Bill with $538m for Port Infrastructure

The American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) commends the the House Committee on Appropriations for its release of the Fiscal Year 2027 (FY27) Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development (THUD) bill. The legislation contains a record $538 million appropriation for the Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP). With the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) set to expire this year, consistent levels of funding for PIDP are under threat. If enacted, this legislation would give the port industry the funding it needs to revitalize the American maritime industry and move the cargo on which American families and businesses rely.

The appropriations bill comes on the heels of a series of strong signals of support for the port industry from the U.S. Government. In April, the Maritime Administration (MARAD) announced $774 million in PIDP awards, a record level of awards for a single year, which included IIJA funds. The White House also released its Maritime Action Plan, which included a call for expanded funding for PIDP.

The Senate Appropriations Committee, however, must still introduce its version of the FY27 THUD bill, Congress must agree on a single version, and the President must sign it before the $538 million for our port industry becomes available. With the midterm elections looming, Congress may instead pass a short-term Continuing Resolution (CR) that pushes decisions on FY27 spending to calendar year 2027. With the upcoming expiration of IIJA, it is critical that funding for PIDP be made law without delay.

Also included in the legislation is $550 million for the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant program, $523 million for the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure Safety Improvements (CRISI) grant program, $40 million for the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC), $7 million for the United States Marine Highway Program, and $5 million for the Department of Transportation Office for Multimodal Freight Infrastructure and Policy.