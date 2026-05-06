Subscribe
Search

Express Global Expands Asia Presence with New Singapore Office

May 6, 2026

© Express Global
© Express Global

Express Global announces the opening of its new office in Singapore, marking a step forward in the continued expansion of the Cosulich Logistics brand across the Asia Pacific region.

The new branch strengthens Express Global’s presence in one of the world’s most strategic logistics hubs, enhancing the company’s ability to support customers, partners and stakeholders across Southeast Asia. The Singapore office contributes to strengthening a more connected and integrated regional network across the Asia Pacific area.

Establishing a presence in Singapore allows Express Global to operate closer to key markets, fostering stronger relationships and creating new opportunities for collaboration and business development. The new office is expected to play a central role in supporting the Group’s growth ambitions in the region, while reinforcing its commitment to delivering reliable and efficient logistics solutions.

Asia People And Company News New Facility

Related Logistics News

© Lake Carriers’ Association

Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Increases 5.3% in April
© aerial-drone / Adobe Stock

Sentinel Midstream to Begin Building Texas Deepwater Oil...
U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit board M/V Blue Star III, a commercial ship suspected of attempting to transit to Iran in violation of the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports, April 28, 2026. U.S. forces released the vessel after conducting a search and confirming the ship’s voyage would not include an Iranian port call. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)

Trump Pauses Effort to Escort Ships in Strait of Hormuz
© Adobe Stock/Emilio

Chicago Grain Futures Ease Alongside Crude Oil
© Valenciaport

Call Opens for Startups to Participate in the 6th...
Source: CENTCOM

Project Freedom Gets Off to a Troubled Start

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

Sponsored

Renewable Propane Making Path to Zero Easier for Ports

Renewable Propane Making Path to Zero Easier for Ports

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

UAE Ports Become Country's Lifeline as Gulf Trade Remains Fragile

UAE Ports Become Country's Lifeline as Gulf Trade Remains Fragile

Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Increases 5.3% in April

Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Increases 5.3% in April

DNV Alternative Fuels Insight: 38 New Vessel Orders Placed in April

DNV Alternative Fuels Insight: 38 New Vessel Orders Placed in April

At the Helm: How the U.S. Coast Guard is Shaping the Future of Maritime Nuclear Power

At the Helm: How the U.S. Coast Guard is Shaping the Future of Maritime Nuclear Power

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Ship-tracking data shows that a second ADNOC LNG Tanker crossed the Strait of Hormuz during Iran War, showing a second ADNOC tanker crossing the Strait of Hormuz.
Uber predicts strong bookings for the second quarter despite Middle East woes
Canary Islands regional leader rejects cruises docked there after hantavirus outbreak