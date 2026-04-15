Jennifer Heiton Appointed to Chief Financial Officer at Port of Aberdeen

Port of Aberdeen has appointed Jennifer Heiton as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 11, 2026. She joins from Trojan Energy Limited, an electric vehicle charging infrastructure provider, where she has served as CFO since 2023.

Jennifer brings 23 years of experience across corporate financial advisory and CFO roles. At Trojan Energy, she played a role in securing investment, implementing process improvements, and developing commercial processes. Prior to this, she served as CFO at Ardyne Technologies Ltd, a well abandonment and decommissioning specialist, providing leadership through to its acquisition by Weatherford International plc, and spent 18 years at Piper Sandler Ltd in their energy advisory team.

Jennifer is a qualified accountant with a track record spanning financial leadership, strategic planning, stakeholder engagement, and operational improvement.

At the Port of Aberdeen, the CFO serves as an Executive Director on the Board, with responsibility for financial management and governance, as well as oversight of technology, property management, legal, procurement, and supply chain Jennifer succeeds Jon Oakey, who is retiring after seven years with the port.

“I am delighted to join the Port of Aberdeen at this pivotal time," said Jennifer Heiton. "I look forward to working with the team to deliver sustainable growth, delivery of its ambitious net zero targets, and supporting the Port’s long-term development while maintaining strong financial discipline.”