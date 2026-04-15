ZIM CEO Eli Glickman Announces Departure

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. announced that Mr. Eli Glickman, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, informed the Board of Directors of his decision to depart from the Company. Mr.

Glickman will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer of the Company during a six-month notice period, to ensure orderly operations of the Company during the interim period until his replacement assumes the role.

The Board of Directors intends to initiate a search process to select a successor to Mr. Glickman in the coming weeks.

Mr. Glickman said:

"When I joined ZIM nine years ago, I did so after deep deliberation, but with absolute clarity of purpose. I believed in this Company, I believed in its people, and I believed that with the right strategy, discipline, and courage, we could transform ZIM into a stronger, more innovative, and more resilient global player. Together, we did exactly that.

Over these years, ZIM delivered what can only be described as an astounding turnaround, achieving results that, at points, were unprecedented for the Company and restoring pride in the ZIM name across the industry. None of this belongs to one person. It belongs to the extraordinary ZIM team, colleagues across the globe who showed professionalism, determination, and heart every single day. I am profoundly proud of what we achieved together, and I am grateful to every employee, in every country and every function, for the role they played in that success.

In recent months, the Company's Board promoted a merger process with Hapag-Lloyd. I respect the Board's decision, however, after reflection, I concluded that I cannot continue as CEO of ZIM. I have always put my heart and soul into this position. For me, leadership is not a title - it is a commitment, and it must be aligned with the journey ahead.

One of my central aims throughout this period was to help secure the future of ZIM's dedicated employees. Our employees have also lived through a very challenging period of war, and I have felt a deep responsibility to lead with steadiness and care. With the transition process underway, I believe this is the right moment to move ahead.

I will remain fully committed throughout the notice period to ensure continuity, stability, and an orderly transition, and to support the Board and the leadership team as they prepare the Company for its next chapter. I will always remain proud of ZIM, and proud to have served alongside the people who make it what it is."