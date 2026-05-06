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DNV Alternative Fuels Insight: 38 New Vessel Orders Placed in April

May 6, 2026

© DNV
© DNV

According to the latest figures from DNV’s Alternative Fuels Insight (AFI) platform, 38 new orders for alternative-fueled vessels were placed in April 2026. 

The majority of these orders (20) were for LNG-fueled vessels. Eight of these were for vessels in the car carrier segment, six for container vessels, four for crude oil tankers, and two for cruise vessels. 

A further 14 orders were placed for LPG/ethane carriers.

The remaining four orders were for ammonia-fueled vessels in the bulk carrier segment.

A total of 83 orders for alternative-fueled vessels have been ordered in the first four months of 2026. 

“After a slow start to the year, it is encouraging to see an uptick in orders for alternative-fuelled vessels in April. While the broader trend towards LNG remains evident in the data, it is also interesting to see a wider spread among the segments this month, with notable uptake in the tanker and cruise segments," said Jason Stefanatos, Global Decarbonization Director at DNV Maritime.

“The ordering of four ammonia-fueled vessels in the bulker segment also stands out. While ammonia is still at an early stage as a marine fuel, projects like this – and the operational experience gained from them – are essential for moving the industry from concept to capability and taking practical steps towards wider adoption.” 

Ammonia LNG. Gas Alternative Fuel New Vessel

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