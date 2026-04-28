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C&C Marine and Repair's Robotic Blast Facility Completes 700 Barges

April 28, 2026

© C&C Marine and Repair
© C&C Marine and Repair

C&C Marine and Repair, the full-service shipyard located on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, announced it has surpassed 700 barges blasted at its patented Robotic Blast and Paint Facility.

Since opening in November 2018, the 83,350-square-foot, fully enclosed and climate-controlled facility has operated day and night, year-round, processing hopper barges, deck barges, and 10,000- and 30,000-barrel tank barges for customers across the inland marine industry.

The facility's three fully automated blasting robots, each capable of blasting at 2,000 square feet per hour, deliver the output of 30 workers while operating continuously. The system blasts a standard inland hopper barge in one-fourth the time of traditional manual methods, with two hopper barges completed in as little as 36 hours.

The facility's steel grit blast medium produces NACE Ill inspector-verified surface profile readings of 4.5 to 4.8, superior to the 3.0 to 3.5 readings typical of conventional sand or slag methods. The result is stronger paint adhesion, longer coating life, and fewer required paint jobs over the lifespan of each vessel.

Beyond performance, the facility sets the industry standard for environmental responsibility. Its air filtration system captures over 99% of all airborne particulates, prevents runoff and overspray into adjacent waterways, and recycles steel grit blast media up to 150 times before disposal.

C&C Marine and Repair's Belle Chasse facility spans 100+ acres and includes over 500,000 square feet of covered fabrication space, two drydocks, eight hydraulic transporters, and 3,200 linear feet of waterfront dock space. The company offers fully integrated newbuild construction, repair, conversion, and surface preparation services across all vessel types.

Barges Marine Paint USA

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