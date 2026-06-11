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Inmarsat NexusWave Receives Cyber Security Type Approval From ClassNK

June 11, 2026

© Inmarsat Maritime
© Inmarsat Maritime

NexusWave, the fully managed, bonded connectivity service from Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has been awarded Cyber Security Type Approval by ClassNK. The certification follows ClassNK’s assessment of its onboard Information and Communication Technology (ICT) architecture and equipment, confirming full compliance with the latest International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) cyber security standard, Unified Requirement UR E27 (Rev.1).

UR E27 sets mandatory requirements for the cyber resilience of applicable shipboard systems and equipment, helping ensure that such systems are designed to reduce the occurrence and mitigate the effects of cyber incidents that could impact safe and reliable operation of such systems.

In addition to examining each component, ClassNK verified the system considering the relevant NexusWave onboard ICT architecture. This included onboard network equipment and relevant orchestration processes along with NexusWave managed service edge infrastructure components.

By assessing the system as an integrated onboard ICT architecture, the certification supports NexusWave’s system-level cyber resilience in line with the intent of UR E27.

Cyber Security Connectivity Certification

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