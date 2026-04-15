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Port of Antwerp-Bruges: Jacques Vandermeiren Steps Down as CEO, Rob Smeets Takes on Role

April 15, 2026

© Port of Antwerp-Bruges
© Port of Antwerp-Bruges

The Port of Antwerp-Bruges is at the start of a new strategic phase, with a strong focus on cost efficiency and sustainable value creation, and discussions about a change in leadership have been underway. In that context, it was decided that it is appropriate for this phase to be led by a new CEO, who can design and implement the new strategic plan fully from the outset.

Jacques Vandermeiren, 62 years old and CEO since January 2017, will therefore step down from his duties. Pending the appointment of a new CEO, the role of CEO ad interim will be assumed by the current COO, Rob Smeets, who will ensure continuity of policy and day-to-day operations.

“It is time for a new era. For the company and for me personally. I have done this job with heart and soul," said Jacques Vandermeiren, outgoing CEO Port of Antwerp-Bruges. "As an Antwerp native, the port has always been close to my heart, and it was a privilege to transform this organization into a modern, dynamic and high-performing company. I am proud of the path we have been able to take together with the entire team and I want to thank everyone who contributed to it.”

“As a representative of the executive team, I would like to thank Jacques for his inspiring leadership," said Rob Smeets, COO and CEO ad interim. "I am taking on my role as interim CEO with full dedication, with continuity for our employees and customers at the heart of my focus.”

Port People And Company News Maritime Leadership

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