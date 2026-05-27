Knowles tapped by Cool Carriers as New Zealand Rep

Cool Carriers, the world's largest operator of specialized reefer vessels, announces the appointment of Mike Knowles as its Regional Representative in Tauranga, New Zealand.



Knowles brings 38 years of experience at Zespri International, the world's largest kiwifruit marketer, specializing in shipping and logistics. This includes a decade based in Zespri’s Antwerp office where he served his final four years as Europe Operations Manager.



More recently, in 2025, Knowles supported the operation of the first kiwifruit reefer vessel to China powered by biofuel.