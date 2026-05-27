Subscribe
Search

Knowles tapped by Cool Carriers as New Zealand Rep

May 27, 2026

Mike Knowles will represent Cool Carriers in New Zealand. Image courtesy Cool Carriers
Mike Knowles will represent Cool Carriers in New Zealand. Image courtesy Cool Carriers

Cool Carriers, the world's largest operator of specialized reefer vessels, announces the appointment of Mike Knowles as its Regional Representative in Tauranga, New Zealand.
 
Knowles brings  38 years of experience at Zespri International, the world's largest kiwifruit marketer, specializing in shipping and logistics. This includes a decade based in Zespri’s Antwerp office where he served his final four years as Europe Operations Manager.
 
More recently, in 2025, Knowles supported the operation of the first kiwifruit reefer vessel to China powered by biofuel.

People & Company News

Related Logistics News

Kai Schulte-Schrepping. © HDI Global

Kai Schulte-Schrepping Appointed as Head of Liability...
Source: MacGregor

MacGregor Sees Strong Year Despite Order Dip in First...
© CMA CGM

CMA CGM NOTRE DAME, World’s Largest LNG-Powered...
© Port Houston

Houston Shipping Channel Tonnage Rises 12% in Q1 2026
© max5128 / Adobe Stock

Russia Says Magnetic Mines Found on Tanker
© Taljat - stock.adobe.com

Syria, CMA CGM to Operate Two Dry Ports

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a rope change cut unplanned downtime and deck exclusion zones on a deepwater support vessel

How a rope change cut unplanned downtime and deck exclusion zones on a deepwater support vessel
New Fernstrum Keel Cooler Product

Sponsored

SALE OF “CBW LIAN YUN GANG” BY THE FEDERAL HIGH COURT OF NIGERIA IN THE MATTER OF ADMIRALTY ACTION IN REM

SALE OF “CBW LIAN YUN GANG” BY THE FEDERAL HIGH COURT OF NIGERIA IN THE MATTER OF ADMIRALTY ACTION IN REM

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Kai Schulte-Schrepping Appointed as Head of Liability Global Risk at HDI Global

Kai Schulte-Schrepping Appointed as Head of Liability Global Risk at HDI Global

Marcura Launches Husbandry Solution to Target Vessel OPEX Gap

Marcura Launches Husbandry Solution to Target Vessel OPEX Gap

Report Reveals Continued Labor Rights Gap for Sea Workers in Europe

Report Reveals Continued Labor Rights Gap for Sea Workers in Europe

Knowles tapped by Cool Carriers as New Zealand Rep

Knowles tapped by Cool Carriers as New Zealand Rep

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Top recycler GMS receives US approval for scrapping ships that are sanctioned
Sources say American Airlines will double the number of employees at its India tech hub.
Boeing increases 737 production following consultation with FAA