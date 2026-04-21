Subscribe
Search

Argentina Trucker Protest Delays at Least 10 Ships at Port Waiting to Load Grain

April 21, 2026

© arieldufey - stock.adobe.com
© arieldufey - stock.adobe.com

At least 10 vessels were delayed in loading grains on Tuesday at Argentina's Quequen port as truckers demanding higher freight rates block access to the terminal, a source at the port said.

"No trucks are entering with grain, we are completely paralyzed," the source told Reuters.

The protest is being staged by truck drivers camped along a road leading to the port, where they are preventing grain trucks from passing while negotiating tariff increases with grain storage firms and farm producer groups, the source said.

Quequen, in the south of Buenos Aires province, loaded 2.4 million metric tons of soybeans in 2025, equal to 20% of the oilseed exported by Argentina last year.

Major exporters including Bunge, Cofco and local cooperative ACA operate at the port.

In Argentina, more than 80% of grain shipments to the country's ports are transported by truck.

The action also temporarily affected Bahia Blanca port. On Monday, the Argentine ports chamber said in a statement that the truckers' protest had blocked exports worth an estimated $450 million.

Ports in the Rosario area, which ship more than 85% of Argentina's grain exports and nearly all of its soy oil and soymeal exports, were operating normally.

(Reuters)

Ports Port Agriculture Exports Argentina Grain Exports

Related Logistics News

(Credit: Portland Port)

UK’s Portland Port Expands Services with LNG Transfer...
Jennifer Heiton. © Port of Aberdeen

Jennifer Heiton Appointed to Chief Financial Officer at...
With downtown Tampa as its backdrop, the ZIM Canada arrives carrying 11,900 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) — the highest capacity ever handled at Port Tampa Bay. © Port Tampa Bay

Port Tampa Bay Welcomes Container Vessel with Largest...
© Port Tampa Bay

Port Tampa Bay Receives $10m Federal Investment to...
© Port of Oswego

Tom Drumm Appointed as Executive Director & CEO by Port of...
© AD Ports Group

Noatum Ports Safaga Terminal Receives Three STS, Six RTG...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

Sponsored

Why More Material Handling Fleets Are Trading Diesel for the Power and Savings of Propane

Why More Material Handling Fleets Are Trading Diesel for the Power and Savings of Propane

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Argentina Trucker Protest Delays at Least 10 Ships at Port Waiting to Load Grain

Argentina Trucker Protest Delays at Least 10 Ships at Port Waiting to Load Grain

DSV Delivers Petrochemical Columns to ORLEN

DSV Delivers Petrochemical Columns to ORLEN

UK’s Portland Port Expands Services with LNG Transfer Capability

UK’s Portland Port Expands Services with LNG Transfer Capability

Golden Pass Texas Facility Ready for Inaugural LNG Export

Golden Pass Texas Facility Ready for Inaugural LNG Export

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Trump promises to'remember companies' that do not seek tariff refunds
United Airlines' outlook is disappointing as jet fuel surge threatens near term
Fuel costs are increasing, so airlines are reducing their prices and cutting back on their outlook.