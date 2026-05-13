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Konecranes to Supply Two Cranes for Norwegian Oil Industry Facility

May 13, 2026

(Credit: Konecranes)
(Credit: Konecranes)

Konecranes has received an order from Westcon Helgeland, a Norwegian provider of ship repair, rig maintenance and equipment fabrication for the oil industry, for two double girder overhead cranes at its new production facility in Nesna, Norway.

The cranes will support the handling of heavy components for oil industry equipment manufacturing.

The order includes two Konecranes CXTD double girder cranes, each equipped with a main hoist capacity of 2 by 80 tonnes, and an auxiliary hoist of 10 tonnes operating on a span of 37.5 meters with a hook height of 17.4 meters.

The deliveries are scheduled for October 2026.

“We have worked with Konecranes on previous crane deliveries, and their understanding of our operational requirements has been important for this project. For our new facility, we needed a solution capable of handling heavy and complex components efficiently, and Konecranes was able to meet these requirements,” said Arnt Skogsøy, CEO, Westcon Helgeland.

"Having previously supplied similar cranes to Westcon Helgeland, we’re pleased to see the customer place their trust in Konecranes again as it reflects our ability to deliver reliable solutions for demanding lifting applications," added Asle Johansen, CTO Sales, Industrial Equipment, Konecranes.

Industry News Activity Europe Infrastructure Cranes Oil and Gas

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