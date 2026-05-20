Lloyd’s Register Launches LXF Consortium to Standardize Container Stowage Data

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has helped establish a new industry consortium aimed at ending the fragmented way container stowage and lashing data is shared across the sector.

The Lashing Exchange Format (LXF) Consortium brings together major classification societies and key software developers to create a common digital standard for transferring data used in container securing arrangements and lashing calculations.

Stowage plans and lashing software are closely connected yet often treated as separate workflows because the industry has no standardised way to move information between systems.

Currently, container securing designers, lashing software providers and class societies all work from their own datasets to approve securing arrangements, but with no agreed format.

This disconnect often leads to duplicated work, inconsistent inputs and delays in the approval timeline. The lack of a unified exchange format has become more problematic as container stacks have grown and the data underpinning their securing arrangements has become increasingly complex.

Under the new initiative, LXF will provide a digital format for exchanging this information, allowing class and industry partners to work from the same consistent dataset throughout the approval cycle. Building on LR’s experience of developing and working with its own LashRight software, LXF is being developed as an open cross-industry standard intended to be developed further for use across the market rather than tied to any single class society.

Most major classification societies have already signed on, alongside developers producing the lashing-calculation systems used to predict forces on container stacks. Collectively, the group represents more than half the market for container vessels, lashing systems and stowage arrangement development, giving the new standard a strong foothold as it moves toward broader adoption.

“The launch of the LXF consortium reflects growing pressure across the containership sector for smoother and faster approval processes, with shipyards, software suppliers and class all grappling with larger ships, tighter schedules and more demanding operational requirements," said Nick Gross, LR's Global Containerships Segment Director. “Standardizing data is seen as a critical step in reducing friction and ensuring container-securing systems keep pace with the scale of modern fleets.”