Awake.Al, Tidalis Collaborate for Maritime Emissions Reporting

As European and international shipping emissions rules continue to expand, maritime technology companies Awake.Al and Tidalis have announced a partnership focused on emissions monitoring and reporting for ports and shipping companies. The collaboration links operational port-call data with existing maritime operational systems to support automated emissions reporting.

Awake.Al's emissions monitoring software will be made available in combination with Tidalis' vessel traffic services and port management systems used by ports, coastguards and maritime authorities worldwide. Shipping companies and ports are facing increasing reporting obligations linked to FuelEu Maritime, EU ETS and the IMO's decarbonization targets.

Under the agreement, Awake.Al's Emission Monitor will be combined with operational data from Tidalis systems to turn port-call, vessel, fueling, cargo handling, shore power and gate-event data into automated Scope 1-3 emissions reporting. The system enables ports, terminals and shipping companies to monitor and manage emissions data across port and vessel operations. The aim is to reduce manual reporting processes and improve emissions transparency for ports, terminals and vessel operators.

"Ports already manage large amounts of operational vessel data every day," said Karno Tenovuo, CEO of Awake.Al. "You cannot decarbonize what you cannot measure. The challenge is turning that data into reliable and auditable emissions reporting that supports both compliance and operational decision-making. The deployments are starting in European ports already this year to meet the CSRD requirements."

Tidalis CEO Geert-Jan den Besten said ports are increasingly looking for practical ways to improve emissions transparency while maintaining efficient vessel operations. "We are proud to partner with Awake.Al. Their expertise is a valuable addition to Tidalis's global network and the trust our clients place in us every day," he said.

The companies said the rollout will initially focus on ports and maritime authorities in Europe, followed by projects in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and the Americas during 2026 and 2027.

Shipping accounts for around 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions, while more than 80% of world trade is transported by sea. Growing regulatory pressure, including the expansion of EU ETS coverage for shipping emissions and the IMO's decarbonization targets, is increasing the need for more transparent emissions reporting across the maritime sector.

Tidalis supports maritime traffic operations for ports and authorities globally, while Awake.Al develops voyage optimization and emissions reporting technology for shipping and port operations.