World’s First Ammonia Port-to-Ship Bunkering for Commercial Vessels Completed at Ulsan Port

The Ulsan Port Authority (UPA) announced the successful completion of the world’s first ammonia bunkering operation for an ammonia dual-fuel gas carrier at Ulsan Port on April 23, 2026.

This milestone builds on Ulsan Port’s earlier achievements, including the world’s first methanol bunkering demonstration (2023–2026) and simultaneous LNG bunkering operations for car carriers. With this latest development, Ulsan Port has, for the first time in the world, demonstrated ammonia bunkering for a commercial vessel via Port-to-Ship (PTS) operations, reinforcing its position as a leading green marine fuel supply hub.

The bunkering operation took place at Pier 2 of Ulsan Main Port, where Lotte Fine Chemical, designated as the sustainable marine fuel supply demonstration operator, supplied approximately 600 tons of clean ammonia via PTS method to a 45K-class vessel built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.

To enable this milestone, UPA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in January 2024 to promote the ammonia bunkering industry. Since then, it has worked closely with key stakeholders across the ammonia value chain, including Korean Register (KR), Lotte Fine Chemical, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, and HMM, covering policy and regulation, port infrastructure, vessel readiness, and fuel supply.

In addition, relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, the Ulsan Regional Office of Oceans and Fisheries and the Ulsan Fire Department, collaborated closely to ensure robust safety management and operational readiness.

As the shipping industry navigates uncertainty around future fuel pathways, ports that can support multiple fuel options are expected to play a critical role in enabling a flexible and resilient energy transition.