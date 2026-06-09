AD Ports Trial Operations Begin at Noatum Ports - Safaga Terminal in Egypt

AD Ports Group, a global enabler of integrated trade, industry and logistics solutions, launched trial operations at Noatum Ports - Safaga Terminal in Egypt ahead of the terminal’s full operational launch later this year.

His Excellency Lieutenant-General Eng. Kamel El Wazir, Minister of Transport – Egypt; and Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi – Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group; along with senior officials have conducted a site tour of the new multipurpose terminal in Safaga Port – Egypt.

The officials reviewed the terminal’s operations, systems, and processes, which are designed to ensure full operational readiness and the seamless delivery of services in accordance with the highest international standards. The Noatum Ports - Safaga Terminal is being delivered under a 30-year concession agreement signed in 2023 for the development and operation of the multipurpose terminal, in partnership with Egypt’s Red Sea Ports Authority (RSPA).

The Noatum Ports - Safaga Terminal will span approximately 810,000 m2, featuring a 1,000-meter quay wall designed to handle up to 450,000 TEUs, alongside 5 million tons of dry bulk and general cargo, 1 million tons of liquid bulk, and 50,000 CEUs of Ro-Ro cargo.

The terminal is set to be the first internationally operated port terminal in the Upper Egypt region of southern Egypt, serving as a key gateway for the region and strengthening connectivity across Egypt, the Middle East, Africa, and global shipping routes.

Egypt and the Red Sea are a focus of AD Ports Group’s expanding global network of integrated trade, transport, and logistics facilities. In April 2026, Noatum Ports, the international ports operating arm of AD Ports Group confirmed the delivery of three new ship-to-shore (STS) and six rubber tyred gantry (RTG) cranes to its new multipurpose terminal in Safaga. Beyond its container feeder shipping and stevedoring services, the Group recently announced the commencement of cruise services at its three terminals in Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada, and Safaga in Egypt, in addition to facilitating ferry services connecting Safaga and NEOM ports to support transport of Hajj workers between Egypt and Saudi Arabia. The Group is also developing the 20 km2 KEZAD East Port Said Industrial and Logistics Park with Egyptian partners at the Mediterranean gateway of the Suez Canal.

In November 2025, AD Ports Group invested USD 279 million (13.2 billion Egyptian pounds) to acquire a 19.3% stake in one of Egypt’s largest container terminal operators, Alexandria Container & Cargo Handling Company (ALCN), and subsequently moved to acquire a majority stake in the company.