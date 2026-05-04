Subscribe
Search

Fratelli Cosulich Launches Newest Methanol Vessel

May 4, 2026

© Fratelli Cosulich Marine Energy
© Fratelli Cosulich Marine Energy
© Fratelli Cosulich Marine Energy
© Fratelli Cosulich Marine Energy

Two months after the launch of the first vessel in this new series, Lucia Cosulich took to the water on May 2, 2026, marking another step forward in Fratelli Cosulich’s Marine Energy Unit commitment to alternative marine fuels and sustainable bunkering solutions.

Held at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipyard (China), the ceremony brought together the project team, partners and stakeholders to witness the vessel’s transition from construction to reality.

Ms. Lucia Cosulich served as the vessel’s Godmother. In her speech, she expressed appreciation to everyone involved and highlighted the collaborative effort behind delivering this project in support of the industry’s journey towards net zero.

With the ceremonial ribbon cut, Lucia Cosulich was officially launched, entering the final stages ahead of completion and delivery.

As the second of four sister methanol-ready IMO ll vessels, Lucia Cosulich is part of a broader strategy to build a fleet capable of supporting both current and emerging fuel requirements. Designed with methanol capability from the outset, the vessel reflects a practical approach to energy transition, combining readiness for alternative fuels with the flexibility to operate efficiently in today’s market.

Key design features such as phenolic epoxy cargo tank coating and systems engineered for future fuel integration, Lucia Cosulich is built to meet evolving operational and regulatory demands while maintaining high standards of safety and performance.

Decarbonization Methanol New vessel build

Related Logistics News

© Timon - stock.adobe.com

Mercuria Sues Baltic Exchange Over Freight Losses from...
U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit depart USS Tripoli (LHA 7) to board M/V Blue Star III, a commercial ship suspected of attempting to transit to Iran in violation of the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports, April 28, 2026. U.S. forces released the vessel after conducting a search and confirming the ship’s voyage would not include an Iranian port call. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)

US Naval Blockade Hammers Iran Oil Exports, Forces...
© BIMCO

BIMCO Adopts Time Charter Party to Target Emerging CO2...
Port of Yokohama, Japan. © Accelleron

Asia Pacific Ports Collaborate Cross-Sector to Advance...
Image courtesy FMC

U.S. Appeals Court Backs FMC in Evergreen Dispute
© Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

Six Partners Selected by MPA for In-Water Hull Inspection,...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Former MARAD Deputy Administrator Sang Yi Appointed AAPA President, CEO

Former MARAD Deputy Administrator Sang Yi Appointed AAPA President, CEO

Fratelli Cosulich Launches Newest Methanol Vessel

Fratelli Cosulich Launches Newest Methanol Vessel

Australian Seafarer Welfare Centers Hampered by Chronic Under-Funding

Australian Seafarer Welfare Centers Hampered by Chronic Under-Funding

Trump: US Will Help Free Ships Stranded in Strait of Hormuz

Trump: US Will Help Free Ships Stranded in Strait of Hormuz

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News