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Russian Attack Hits Port Infrastructure

May 1, 2026

Copyright Peter Hermes Furian/AdobeStock
Copyright Peter Hermes Furian/AdobeStock

A Russian drone attack overnight damaged port infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Odesa region and wounded two people in the city of Odesa, regional governor Oleh Kiper said on Friday.

In Odesa, an apartment was destroyed and the roof caught fire following strikes on a 16-storey building. In another high-rise, the fire engulfed the 12th floor, emergency services said.

They posted photos of a high-rise building ablaze and firefighters working at the sites.

Ukraine's seaports authority said ports in the Greater Odesa hub and on the Danube River came under attack.
It said the strikes caused damage to the berthing and storage facilities and started local fires, which were promptly brought under control.
The ports continue to operate, it added.

(Reuters)

Ports Russia Ukraine

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